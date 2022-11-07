India on track for possible T20 World Cup final vs Pakistan | Cricket News





India sweeps Zimbabwe aside to seal the semi-final against England.

Suryakumar Yadav hit a blazing unbeaten 61 as India staged a Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against England and a potential final against Pakistan by beating Zimbabwe by 71 runs at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground. India flew 87-1, trailing 187, but the loss of three quick wickets slowed them down before Yadav set the proceedings on fire, crushing six sixes in his 25-ball blitz to send them past Zimbabwe’s total, taking 79 from the last five hours of overtime. India, the top T20 side in the world and winners of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, had advanced to the semi-finals before the first pitch was thrown after the Netherlands upset South Africa earlier in the day. The win over Zimbabwe cemented their position at the top of Group 2 to start a last-four clash with Jos Buttlers England, who finished second in Group 1. The two sides will face each other at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday . Group 1 winners New Zealand will face second place group 2 Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Right now I’m drooling at the prospect of an India-Pakistan final pradip (@sahaprd) Nov 6, 2022 India won the toss and batted in the final group stage match of the Super 12 stage, with a disciplined Zimbabwe whose semi-final hopes were already over the opening nine dots. But the runs started flowing, with Rohit Sharma hitting a boundary at Tendai Chatara and then KL Rahul with a huge six from Richard Ngarava. Sharma was just getting into the groove when he misjudged a pull shot that went back to the ropes and was out for 15, caught in the deep end by Wellington Masakadza. That brought Virat Kohli to the crease and he and Rahul reached 79-1 after 10 overs. Kohli last week became the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history, reaching three half-centuries during the tournament. But there wouldn’t be an explosive fourth, with the master batsman hollowing out to Ryan Burl on 26, undone by Sean Williams’ spin. The Zimbabwe chase got off to a horror start with Wesley Madhevere out of the first ball, flashing Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the covers, where Kohli lingered. Things went from bad to worse when Regis Chakabva also fell without scoring, bowled by Arshdeep Singh, leaving them 2-2. Williams and skipper Craig Ervine put down 26 for the third wicket before both left in the space of six balls. Williams caught Mohammed Shami for 11 and Ervine caught and threw Hardik Pandya for 13. Sikander Raza and Ryan Burl came to the rescue, with spinner Axar Patel coming in for a special penalty. They made 60 runs before Burl was bowled by Ashwin for a 22-ball 35. The wickets continued to tumble with Raza the penultimate batsman, out for 34.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2022/11/6/india-ease-past-zimbabwe-to-set-up-semi-final-against-england The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos