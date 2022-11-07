AP Top 25 Takeaways: Georgia Is Now The Standard Of College Football

Georgia has aspired to be Alabama.

Not just any national champion. The Bulldogs did that last year, going through the Crimson Tide to break a 41-year title drought.

Georgia wants to set the standard in college football the program that competes for and regularly wins league titles every season.

The old cliché goes: they don’t rebuild, they reload. Alabama has taken that to unprecedented heights over 15 years under Nick Saban, winning six national titles.

Georgia has a long way to go to match that performance, but Kirby Smarts’ highest-ranking Bulldogs have never looked more like Alabama’s pinnacle than against No. 2 Tennessee on Saturday.

Georgia dominated the biggest game of the season, beating the team that beat the Crimson Tide just three weeks ago.

As a wild day in college football unfolded, Alabama lost again, overthrown by Brian Kelly and No. 15 LSU in a Death Valley overtime and Clemson was emphatically sent from the ranks of the undefeated to Notre Dame. . It all only served to amplify: the world of Georgia now.

Was more hungry than ever, said Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo.

The Bulldogs smother the highest scoring offense in the country. Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt and the volunteers got comparisons to the 2019 LSU team with Joe Burrow and JaMarr Chase since they put 52 on Alabama.

They scored one touchdown against defensive tackle Jalen Carter, cornerback Kelee Ringo and a Bulldogs defense who replaced five NFL first round draft picks after last season and lost its best edge rusher, Nolan Smith, to injury last week.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupels’ offense had become a college football miracle, with receivers going wide with stunning regularity.

The Bulldogs set off the fireworks.

I slept better as the week went on because I felt good about the plan, Smart said.

Yes, there has been a decline with Georgias defenses. It has gone from a great time to the best in the country.

Stetson Bennett, Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and the offense broke off big games early on to jump to a 21-3 lead and then like Alabama did before turning into a quarterback and receiver factory, it bullied the volunteers nearly three quarters .

It may be time to take Bennett more seriously as a Heisman contender.

The Bulldogs are on the road for the next two weeks, in Mississippi State and Kentucky. They look like they will be entering another SEC championship game with a playoff spot close to being locked, regardless of the outcome.

It is the time of year when the results of major competitions must be viewed in the context of the CFP.

Tennessee was first last week . It won’t be Tuesday. Georgia will, as the commission catches up to the AP Top 25.

Wins against Alabama and LSU should keep the Vols in the conversation while other conference races are settled.

But Tennessee was so badly mistreated, that the idea that it could make it to the playoff over an undefeated team from another Power Five conference can probably be put to rest.

Of course there aren’t many left.

As for Alabama, the Crimson Tide has lost twice before Thanksgiving for the first time since 2010. Forget the playoff.

Even with the magic of Bryce Youngs, the Tide needs a little miracle to get back to the SEC championship game now that it’s essentially two games behind LSU in the West.

Heavy loss, but no one feels worse about it than our players, said Saban.

Clemson secured his Atlantic Coast Conference division and a spot in the championship game before taking the field on Saturday night.

Then Clemson was exposed by the Irish as paper tigers.

They just physically kicked us. Period of time. The end, said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

For the third time in the CFP era, three of the top six teams lost on the same day.

Will all those losses boost undefeated Michigan? and TCU? Can Clemson recover? It has previously suffered losses from November.

All that jockeying is for others to worry about.

Georgia does not. Ten weeks into this college football season, the Bulldogs have no equal.

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION

Tanner Mordecai threw seven touchdown passes and led SMU to 56 points against American Athletic Conference rival Houston and then they played the second half.

The Mustangs and Cougars set an FBS record by combining for 140 points , the most ever in a legal game. SMU won it 77. The previous record was 137 when Pitt defeated Syracuse 76-61 on November 26, 2016.

SMU and Houston fell just six points short to match Texas A&M and LSU’s record 146 points when they played seven overtimes in 2018.

Mordecais’ seven touchdown passes in the first half equaled an FBS record, too. He finished with nine.

I don’t know when we can play Houston again, so we wanted to send them back with an L, SMU coach Rhett Lashlee told reporters.

The Cougars are heading to the Big 12 next season.

THROUGH THE LAND

Wonder if anyone from Auburn won the No. Watched 23 Libertys in Arkansas? to break the Flames record to 8-1 and give coach Hugh Freeze his first SEC stadium win since being fired by Mississippi. Auburn could use a proven winner, but can it handle the baggage? …Oregons Bo Nix was a triple threat against Colorado rushing, receiving and passing with touchdowns. When the playoff opponents and Heisman stumbled in front of them, it was a good day for the Ducks. … Mario Cristobal’s first season in Miami is going to be one of the worst in school history. Florida State handed over the Hurricanes their most lopsided loss in that rivalry since 1997 and Miami has now lost four consecutive home games for the first time since 1973. …The weather was miserable, but the No. 2 Ohio states were unable to assert themselves up front against Northwestern on the other side of the ball was a little unsettling for a team headed for a showdown against No. 4 Michigan. The Buckeyes set an FBS record with 70 consecutive games of at least 20 runs scored. … No. 7 TCU Did What TCU Does, Chasing After Texas Tech Before Returning To A Win in the fourth quarter. At some point, this is going to catch up with the frogs. TCU is 9-0 as a member of the Big 12 for the first time and goes to Texas for yet another big conference game next week. …Wisconsin is 3-1 since Jim Leonhard took over as head coach of the fired Paul Chryst after choking Maryland . The Badgers still have rivalries against Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota, but Leonhard isn’t your typical interim and it might be wise to make the marriage official so he can start recruiting without any doubts about his future. … In other coaching news: Things are looking bleak at USF for third-year coach Jeff Scott after the Bulls were knocked off at Temple. Scott is now 4-26. … Texas A&M was hit by a flu virus, causing it to play shorthanded against Florida, and the Gators gave the Aggies their fifth consecutive loss. That’s A&M’s longest slip since 1980. … Virginia Tech lost its sixth straight, a terrible fourth-quarter lead for Georgia Tech . For the Hokies, it’s their longest slip since 1987… Kansas goes bowling for the first time since 2008. The Jayhawks broke a three-game losing streak to win No. 6 against No. 18 Oklahoma State. …Michigan State shook after a very bad week, disrupting No. 14 Illinois , causing the Big Ten West to race wide open. Illini are 4-2 in conference with a game to face Michigan. Purdue, Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota are all 3-3.

