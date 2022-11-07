Cleveland State Men’s Tennis Closes Fall Campaign at Green & White Invitational Athletics





CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State men’s tennis team wrapped up its fall campaign this weekend, hosting the Green & White Invitational at the Medical Mutual Tennis Pavilion. Carl Gedlitschka of Cleveland State was named to the All-Tournament Team after winning 3-0 over the weekend. “This was a great finish to our fall schedule, we had a great weekend on the track, highlighted by Carl remaining undefeated in singles,” said head coach Brian Etzkin. “I think we set up a tough fall schedule and overall we had great outings every time we were on the track. We kept growing every time and I’m excited to see where this team is in the spring.” Raul Teichmann, Alan Matyjas, Cole Chappell, Austin Staiger and Andrew Zimcosky also took some wins over the weekend. The Vikings took eight double wins this weekend, including a 3-0 weekend from Ty Rothchild and Staiger, and a pair of wins from Teichmann and Zimcosky. Sunday doubles

Rothchild/Staiger, CSU secure. Wickwire/Ciancotti, DUQ, 6-1

Abboud/Chappell, CSU secure. Fonga/Weaver, TIFF, 6-3

Teichmann/Zimcosky, CSU secure. Sutanto/Shaw, CASE, 7-5

Gedlitschka/Matyjas, CSU secure. Maza/Plunkett, CABINET, 7-6 (4)

Rothchild/Staiger, CSU secure. Navrotchi/Colomb, TIF, 7-5

Hishinuma/Bhat, CASE secure. Abboud/Chappell, CSU, 6-4

Gedlitschka/Matyjas, CSU secure. Masi/Cow, NO, 6-4

Stage/Mikkelson, WSU secure. Teichmann/Zimcosky, CSU, 6-3

Rothchild/Staiger, CSU secure. Sedeno/Makkar, NOW, 6-3

Maza / Provenzano, CASE secure. Abboud/Chappell, CSU, 6-1

Drenth/Grey, WSU secure. Gedlitschka/Matyjas, CSU, 6-4

Teichmann/Zimcosky, CSU secure. Fonga/Weaver, TIFF, 6-3 Sunday Singles

Luis Platas, Kenya secure. Cole Chappell, CSU, 6-4, 3-6, 10-0

Carl Gedlitschka, CSU secure. Diego Maza, CASE, 7-5, 7-6 (2)

Raul Teichmann, CSU secure. Plunkett, CASE, 6-2, 6-4

Matt Telford, TIF secure. Austin Staiger, CSU, 6-3, 6-2

Alan Matyjas, CSU secure. Justin Prochnow, CASE, 6-1, 6-4

Max Navrotchi, TIF secure. Ty Rothchild, CSU, 6-1, 6-4 Saturday Singles

Kaipo Marshall, DUQ vs. Andrew Zimcosky, CSU, 6-1, 6-1

Daniel Grey, WSU Def. Alan Matyjas CSU, 6-3, 6-3

Carl Gedlitschka, CSU secure. Ajay Mahenthiran, CASE, 6-4, 6-4

Ruben Fonga, TIF secure. Raul Teichmann, CSU, 6-3, 6-3

Cole Chappell, CSU vs. Matt Telford, TIF, 6-4, 6-2

Joe Kelt, WSU secure. Juandedios Abboud, CSU, 6-1, 6-1

Michael Sutanto, CASE vs. Devin Boyer, CSU, 6-4, 6-4

Tanner Bedard, NOW secure. Ty Rothchild, CSU, 6-1, 6-3

Austin Staiger, CSU vs. Matt Saunders, TIF, 6-3, 6-4

Andrew Zimcosky, CSU vs. Ruben Fonga, TIF, 7-5, 4-6, 11-9

Daniel Gray, WSU secure. Raul Teichmann, CSU, 7-6 (9), 6-2

Ansh Shah, CASE secure. Alan Matyjas, CSU, 7-6 (4), 6-1

Matt Telford, TIF against Ty Rothchild, CSU, 6-0, 7-6 (9)

Manuel Alonso, NOW secure. Juandedios Abboud, CSU, 6-2, 6-1

Diego Maza, CASE secure. Cole Chappell, CSU, 3-6, 6-4, 10-3

Casey Hishinuma, CASE secure. Devin Boyer, CSU, 6-3, 6-2

Carl Gedlitschka, CSU vs. Ryan O. WSU, 6-1, 6-0

Byrce Bodak, NOW def. Austin Staiger CSU, 6-2, 7-5

