





Wickham shines with runs and wickets as Academy Jamaica stuns West Indies Academy took a remarkable 12-run win over Jamaica Scorpions in a low-scoring game on Saturday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The result has blown Zone B of the CG United Super50 Cup wide open. Keagan Simmons ducked left on a short mid-wicket to account for the final wicket of Jeavor Royal (3) from spinner Kevin Wickham as Scorpions was knocked out in the 40th for 170 in pursuit of a modest 183 for the win . Scorpions seemed in control at 124-3 in the 25th thanks to Captain Rovman Powell (42), Brandon King (28) and Andre McCarthy (28). However, left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd (3-33) and Wickham (2-33) ran through the lower order to ensure the last seven wickets crashed for just 46 runs. Fast bowler Joshua James (3-19) had previously rocked the innings up front with an excellent spell. West Indies Academy opened last weekend with a narrow defeat to Leeward Islands Hurricanes and followed with a six wicket loss to Barbados Pride and now Saturday’s win will lift them to third place four points above Pride on net run rate. It was a really good fight today. I was really happy with how the guys really turned up and it was great there at the end, captain Nyeem Young said on ESPN’s post-game broadcast. The Academy squad was knocked out in the 45th over for 182 with a top score of Wickham with a breezy 46 from 55 balls and Kevlon Anderson (33) and opener Leonardo Julien (32) firing in. They struggled 62-3 in the 19th after off-spinner Jamie Merchant (2-33) struck twice, but Wickham and Anderson combined in a 75-run, fourth wicket position to patch up the innings. Wickham hit three fours and a six to force the pace, while Anderson played the anchor role with a single four in his 62-ball knock.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.windiescricket.com/news/wickham-stars-with-runs-and-wickets-as-academy-stun-jamaica/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos