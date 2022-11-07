Finding and Keeping Alabama High School Football Officials Going Downhill

The shortage of high school football officials statewide is like a runaway train.

It’s going downhill faster than we can stop it, said Dothans Kevin Hawkins, who serves as a district director in this part of the state.

Right now they’re saying statewide, they’ve been looking anywhere for five or six years where they wouldn’t have officials for any of the sports because we just can’t get any officials, he adds, in a worst-case scenario.

A field officer for 16 years and in his first year as a director, Hawkins oversees three associations made up of approximately 200 officers in the Wiregrass: Tri-County (Enterprise), Southeast (Dothan), and South Central (Troy).

As is the case throughout the state, it is becoming increasingly difficult to attract and retain new officials in this field.

This district used to have between 300 and 400 officials, but over the years we’ve lost officials, either through death, or retirement, or simply quitting and unfortunately (numbers) continue to fall, Hawkins said. I think statewide this year alone was over 1,000 short.

It meant some games had to be rescheduled to Thursday night due to the shortage, a trend that will become more commonplace.

We asked all schools starting next year to schedule at least two Thursday night games a year, Hawkins said. If they don’t, we’d find out there would be Friday nights when we don’t have officials.

I see that we may have to do something similar to what Montgomery and Birmingham are doing and that we may go to Saturday games for some of our venues because we are low on some of our numbers. “

Why the mass exodus?

We can handle things on the field, Hawkins said. It’s when you come off the field and go to the car and you have fans following you and yelling at you, throwing things at you, that’s what hits you and makes you say is this really worth it?

reach, attract

According to Hawkins, the average age of those currently working on the games in this area is about 48 years old.

While the experienced officers are better equipped to handle the tough calls on the field, it gets physically more difficult with each passing year.

You have kids who are bigger and stronger than they used to be, Hawkins said. What we’ve done to make up for that is I have a lot of conference calls with other university officials and I have some friends in the NFL, and I talk to them about some of their training techniques that they use, because they also some senior officials.

What we learned is that the farther you are from the piece, the more you can see. Sometimes you have to go a little further away to keep up with the speed of the game so that the kids don’t come at you so quickly and don’t get in your way.

While experienced officers are cherished, finding younger officers is the biggest challenge.

They prefer to stay at home and play video games or do something else with their time, Hawkins said. That’s what our main problem is that we can’t get the younger adults to help us.

Once someone steps on the field and tries, keeping the good ones is the next challenge

Many of those who go out and do it for the love of the game stick around, said Hawkins, whose son, Jacob, is one of the young officials. But there are also those who just do it for the money. Those who do it just for the money won’t stay. Once the annoyance becomes more than the money’s worth, they will leave.

So you have to find the ones who want to do it for the love of the game, and those are the ones that are hard to find. Well, we probably get 10 to 15 new guys a year and maybe we get four of those to stay, because those four really want to do it and the rest is just there for the money.

Hawkins said simply talking to current high school students is a recruiting method. Some schools even offer classes in on-duty leadership and allow officials to come in and talk to students.

The best way to talk to the kids is on the soccer field, Hawkins said. Tell them, Hey, when you’re done, we can always use officials.

The training

Weekly meetings begin in July to learn the rules book, and in August, veteran and rookie officials are put on the field in game-like situations, although several schools organize scrimmages.

They will come out on a Saturday and put together a scrimmage and put officials there well, the newer ones less than five years old and well have the older officials there training them, Hawkins said.

Introducing compulsory film studies is something Hawkins initiated this year.

You look at the team you get in the next week, Hawkins said. You learn what their inclinations are; you learn what attack they do, what defense they do, what their coaches call play.

That way you’ll be better prepared when you start that game to know they’re in this lineup, I need to be deeper or I need to be shallower so I know what I’m looking for. Where am I supposed to be when that ball gets snapped?

Hawkins acknowledges that a flag can be thrown on almost any game, which is not what he wants.

We were trying to teach common sense, Hawkins said. If the game goes to the left, there’s no point in throwing a flag on the right side of the game, because that might have nothing to do with that game.

Now, if it’s offside, false start, face mask something that everyone in the stands saw, then we have to mention it. If it’s a grab on the tackle on the right and play goes to the left and that doesn’t mess with the game, then we don’t need to mark that.

the rewards

In any given football season, you can make anything from $1,000 to $2,000 just calling Friday night football, Hawkins said. Now if you also call JV and you call Pee Wee and stuff like that, you can earn more. If you’re in it for a while and get into the ranks of college, it can go from $500 per game to $3,000 per game. So there is money to be made if you put in the time and effort.

But there is more than just the payout.

To be on that football field when the bands get on the field and all those pre-game stuff that really gets your blood flowing there, you get those butterflies, Hawkins said. If someone wants to get back in the game and get that feeling back, the best way to do it is to serve. And if you want to give something back to the game and be an inspiration to kids, you can be.

Last word

Hawkins said social media has made it harder for officials, with those with disagreements expressing their feelings that way.

We just need patience from the coaches and the fans to understand that right now we are in a battle with officials and that we are human beings and trying to do the best we can, said Hawkins. didn’t do it to get rich; weren’t there for one team or the other.

We were there to make it as fair as possible. We don’t care who wins or loses. That’s what they need to understand.

Of course, Hawkins is always looking for help.

The biggest thing I do when coaches start complaining about phone calls is tell them we’re hiring new people every day, Hawkins said.