Wang Yidi two points Chen Xingtong lost to Kuaiman Liaoning Women’s Table Tennis 3-2 Jiangsu National Championship to reach the top_Shi Xunyao_Competition_First game

On the evening of November 6, the 2022 National Table Tennis Championships will kick off with the finals of the men’s and women’s teams. In the women’s team final that finished first, the Liaoning team led by Wang Yidi, Chen Xingtong and Yan Yulu defeated Jiangsu 3-2 to win the championship.
In the first game, Kuaiman started 4-0 and led 5-1. In the middle game, she controlled the situation firmly and eventually won the first game 11-5. It was Wang Yidi who took the lead in a different place at the start of the jump-off. When she got into the middle game, she took the initiative 5-0. Since then, Wang Yidi has become braver in Vietnam and the score is 11-3. In the third game, Kuaiman reenacted the plot of the first game and led 5-1 into the middle game. At that point, Wang Yidi decided to rewrite the script and gave chase to 5-6 to force his opponent to call a timeout. After the suspension, Kuaiman seized the opportunity and again surpassed the score 11-9. The fourth game started with a short stalemate, then Wang Yidi scored in succession, leading to the endgame. 11-5 she dragged the match into the tiebreak.
In the deciding match, the two sides fought all the way from 1 draw to 5 draws. Then Kuaiman led 7-5 and 8-6 once. At the critical moment, Wang Yidi gave it a shot and scored five points in a row to seal the 11-8 victory.
Chen Xingtong defeated Shi Xunyao
In the second set, Liaoning team Chen Xingtong played against Jiangsu Shi Xunyao. In the first game, Chen Xingtong quickly led 7-1, then Shi Xunyao struggled to catch up to 10. At the critical moment, she scored two more points and won the first game with a 12-10 turnaround . In the second game, Chen Xingtong played a wave of 8-0. She then withstood the pressure and tied the game at 11-3. In the third game, Shi Xunyao took the initiative to seek change and led 4-0 at the start. Since then she has become more and more courageous and by the end of the game she was ahead of her opponent 8-3, 9-4 by 5 points. Under the adverse situation, Chen Xingtong calmed down and scored 3 points in a row. When Shi Xunyao saw that the situation was not right, he called a time-out. Shi Xunyao made a decisive shot after coming back from suspension and 11-9 went over the score again.
After 4 draws in the fourth game, Chen Xingtong called for a timeout. After the match resumed, the two fought from 5 draws to 8 draws. At the end of the game, Shi Xunyao made a mistake in the serve and Chen Xingtong seized the opportunity 11-9 to drag the game to the tiebreaker. In the deciding game, Chen Xingtong took a 5-3 lead and switched sides. She then widened the points difference further and finally 11-5 for the team to take another win.
Qian Tianyi in the game
In the third set, Liaoning athlete Yan Yulu played against Jiangsu Qian Tianyi, also a duel between the two left-handers. Qian Tianyi won the first two games 11-7 and 11-5, then Yan Yulu pulled one back 11-4. In the fourth game, Qian Tianyi withstood the pressure and rewrote the score to 3-1 13-11, which also kept Jiangsu hopes for a turnaround.
Kuaiman defeats Chen Xingtongo
In the fourth set, Chen Xingtong and Kuaiman fought each other. After a brief stalemate in the first game, Kuaiman took the lead 7-3. In the next game, Chen Xingtong scored four points in a row to equalize. At the critical moment, the two battled all the way through from 7 to 9. In the opposing team’s serve round, Kuaiman made a decisive shot and won the first game 11-9. In the next two games, Kuaiman put in persistent efforts, winning 11-8 and 11-2 in a row, dragging the game into the final set.
In the final set, Wang Yidi took on Shi Xunyao. In the first game, Wang Yidi quickly built up a massive 7-1 lead, before taking the lead 11-5. In the ex-situ fight against Shi Xunyao, 6-2 and 8-3 took the initiative. Although Wang Yidi struggled to save three game points at the end of the game, Shi Xunyao 11-9 equalized the game in the end. Wang Yidi had the upper hand in the third game and led 6-3 at one point. Then Shi Xunyao pulled two points in a row to stop the opponent. After the suspension came back, both teams scored alternately. Shi Xunyao made more mistakes and Wang Yidi 11-8 rewrote the score to 2-1.
Shi Xunyao lost to Wang Yidi
In the fourth game, Wang Yidi started with a 3-1 lead and in the middle game she was still brave. After scoring consecutively, she took the lead 8-3 in the final. At the end of the match, Shi Xunyao saved three championships in a row and was eventually won by Wang Yidi 11-7.
