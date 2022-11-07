Fans smoke over ‘horrific’ farce in Bangladesh

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was handed out against Pakistan under very controversial circumstances. Photo: Getty

Cricket fans have reached the level of refereeing at the T20 World Cup after a questionable decision against Bangladesh in their crucial final group match against Pakistan.

According to the Shocking victory of the Netherlands over South Africa earlier on Sunday, both Pakistan and Bangladesh knew that a win could secure their place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

‘SHOCK HORROR’: Ben Stokes heroically knocks Australia out of World Cup

‘UNACCEPTABLE’: Australia cheated by all-time blunder at Cricket World Cup

WOW: Tess Flintoff stuns cricket world with ‘insane’ performance in WBBL

In the end, it was Pakistan that snuck in the last four after Paceman Shaheed Afridi claimed four casualties to take a five wicket win with 11 balls left.

However, Bangladesh had every right to feel aggrieved after taking a very controversial incident during their innings.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Bangladesh looked solid as they crossed over 70 runs for the loss of just one wicket, before Pakistan double struck them with the wickets of Soumya Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan in successive deliveries.

However, Shakib was left seething about his golden duck after the batter handed out LBW in highly controversial circumstances, with the umpire and DRS agreeing that he was hit closely before the crease.

Replays seemed to indicate that Shakib Al Hasan got hit on the ball before it hit him in the foot for an LBW call. Photo: Getty/Twitter

Replays showed the ball was close to Shakib’s bat, with ultra edge showing a large spike before hitting the batsman’s foot.

Although certain corners appeared to have a distinct gap between the ground and the bottom of Shakib’s bat, the third umpire ruled that the ultra edge spike came from the batter hitting the ground and not from an edge on the ball.

Shakib couldn’t believe it after getting his marching orders and stood in the center in disbelief for a few moments after his wicket was confirmed.

He should feel sad after this one, Isa Guha said on Fox Cricket as fans took to social media to express their disgust at the decision.

Story continues

Bangladesh never really recovered from the controversy when Pakistani speedy Afridi brought the underdogs to the sword.

Afridi took 4-22 while Bangladesh limped to a modest 8-127, while Pakistan crossed to 5-128 at Adelaide Oval with 11 balls left.

With Pakistan’s victory, they will host a semifinal against New Zealand in the SCG on Wednesday evening, while India and England will face each other in the other semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday evening.

Pakistan benefits from shock wave in South Africa

Earlier on Sunday, South Africa lost their chance to continue with a shocking 13-point loss to the Netherlands.

The win would have given the Proteas a place in the semi-finals, but instead their loss put the winner of Pakistan’s clash against Bangladesh in the final four.

“We watched the game and for us it was a very good result,” said Afridi.

“It’s not in our hands, that result… just focused on our game, but it was good that the Netherlands won that game.”

Afridi made the money for Pakistan with hostile fast bowling as only opener Najmul Shanto (54 from 48 balls) weathered the storm, being the only Bangladeshi to pass 24 runs.

Shanto hit seven fours, but the Bangladesh innings wobbled from the 11th after the quick firing wickets of Sarkar (20) and Shakib.

Those wickets caused a 6-36 slide in eight overs as Bangladesh lost all momentum.

Pakistan made light work of their pursuit after Mohammad Rizwan was dropped on the third ball of the innings, with wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan avoiding a regulatory advantage from Taskin Ahmed’s bowling.

Rizwan hit the next ball for six with a top-edged hook en route to scoring 32 from as many deliveries.

Rizwan and his captain Babar Azam (25 from 33 balls) struck a half-century composed opening partnership in the 10th.

The pair were sacked in a five-ball spell shortly afterwards, leaving Mohammad Haris (31 out of 18) and Shan Masood (24 no out of 14) to lead Pakistan to victory.

with MONKEY

click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.