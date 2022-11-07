Mizzou Football Reaction vs Kentucky: Still chasing the Wildcats

For the most part, I always try to keep these Pourover columns about the bigger picture. Sometimes, especially after a game like yesterday, it’s harder to keep that sharp.

After all, it felt like every questionable call was against the Tigers. Let’s see if I can summarize them all:

Unsportsmanlike Behavior penalty in the sideline skirmish in the 1st half, I fully expected the old compensatory penalties but instead only Mizzou was flagged. It looked like the Kentucky sideline was doing a lot of spur and Mizzou players tried to pull themselves away, but at the last minute Josh Landry came in and had a minor struggle that cost them. Given the whole interaction, it’s hard to believe that one team took a penalty. In the end, it didn’t cost the Tigers anything, but it did set the tone.

The game that hurt more was a bad spot on 3rd and 1st on the Mizzou 25. Mizzou had a catastrophic mistake on the previous punt, the snap was awkward and punter Jack Stonehouse almost ran down for 1st where the spot should have been be judged on its own, but ended up short. The defense stepped up and closed the door on 3rd & 1. Here’s the spot:

Yes, Kentucky would score a touchdown on the drive to go up 14-3.

Next up was the targeting reversal, which I link to Aaron’s tweet with the line…but I’m not sure how to reverse that call. But the defense held back.

Here’s the crazy part. Mizzou overcame all of this and took the lead 17-14 with just over 8 minutes left. When Kentucky got the ball back, they shoved the ball all the way down into Mizzou’s area when Chris Rodriguez let the ball run and was tackled as the ball shot out. The call was judged as a fumble on the field, but was overturned after judgment. I had the RMN twitter account at the time and all I could think of was conclusive evidence. I * ~ think ~* the ground caused the awkwardness, but from the angles we had there’s no way to tell the ball didn’t move before hitting the ground. Still, Kentucky kept the ball and scored shortly after.

Still, the defense came on again. After Mizzou returned the ball, Mizzou forced a 3 & out when UK sailed the long snap over punter Colin Goodfellow’s head on 4th down. As he chased the ball up to the Mizzou 2 yard line. He recovered the ball 40 yards behind the line of scrimmage, turned and got a kick-off. At the same time, backup linebacker Will Norris went to tackle Goodfellow. He was marked for Roughing the Kicker. Because apparently in football you are not allowed to tackle the man with the ball as long as he intends to kick the football?

I don’t know. I know some of those were the right decision by letter, but it’s hard not to get frustrated when it felt like Mizzou started figuring some things out this season, only to (basically) face every 50/50 call today. to have them.

William Purnell-US TODAY Sports

Will Norris did what any footballer would do after seeing the tarp over the gambler’s head, he tackled the ball carrier on a broken game. The result was the worst possible outcome. Kentucky got the ball back, ran another 2 minutes off the clock and almost sealed the game. If Mizzou had gotten the ball back, they would still have needed a touchdown, something that had proved difficult all day. So it’s not a guarantee, but until then they had found a way to overcome everything else.

Mizzous defense was great again. They were able to keep the Tigers in play as the attack sputtered, and even when the officials didn’t help them (which they were all the time), they still found ways to get stops. Brady Cook had another horribly expensive turnover when he basically poked his fake pump into the turf. But to his credit, he made some big moves to get Mizzou back into the game. Not enough plays in the end, but he gave them the lead in the 4th quarter with a beautiful 20-yard run. The offensive line was still poor and to make matters worse, EJ Ndoma-Ogar was injured, as was Xavier Delgado.

But one of the reasons the Kentucky game is important is its relationship as a peer program. A peer program is a program that you have to beat regularly to progress beyond your current level. Right now I see the SEC East pecking order:

Georgia

Tennessee

Kentucky

Florida

Missouri

south carolina

Vanderbilt

So basically, as a schedule, Missouri is currently better than Vanderbilt (6 wins in the last 7 games) and South Carolina (4 straight wins). Kentucky now has an edge over Florida, but it’s not hard to see that change under the right leadership in Gainesville. UK has won the last two and three of the last five against the Gators, but that predates a 31-game win by the Gators. So I really see Kentucky as your next target if you’re trying to get higher up the chain. After yesterday’s loss, the Cats have won 7 of the last 8 against Missouri. Most of those games were close, so it might not feel quite like that, but that just further emphasizes how important the games are.

In 2015, Missouri lost 8 at Lexington. That season was largely seen as a disappointment with a great defense covering up a bad offense. Both teams finished 5-7, but if Mizzou wins that game, Mark Stoops may also be fired. It was his third season, the year before he was 5-7, so it could have been seen as a step back. But the next season in Barry Odom’s freshman year, Mizzou lost 35-21. They finished 4-8, UK finished 7-6 and went to a bowl. The following year, Mizzou went again with a somewhat disappointing 7-6, including a 40-34 loss to a Kentucky team that also finished 7-6. In 2018 it was the infamous match 15-14. Mizzou finished 8-4, Kentucky finished 10-3. Then in 2019 one of the games that got Barry Odom fired was a 29-7 ass kick by the Wildcats in the rain.

Kentucky finished 2019 8-5, while Mizzou finished 6-6.

In many ways, this matchup has drastically affected every program. Mark Stoops is still employed in Lexington. He feels so comfortable there that he chides John Calipari that Kentucky isn’t a football school. (Newsflash for Mark, it’s not football school. The fact that you still have a job should tell you that. Fans are mad at Cal for not making it to the Final Four in the past 7 years, despite always showing you the NCAA tournament, meanwhile you are bragging about making bowls. Relax, friend. It’s a basketball school.)

But if Mizzou was 7-1 in the games instead of the opposite, then Barry Odom is still the head coach (most likely) and Mark Stoops is not the coach at Kentucky. That’s a peer program.

So while Eli Drinkwitz got a contract extension, he should be using the Kentucky game as a benchmark. Mizzou would really like to beat UK next year in Lexington. That’s a real way to measure the progress of this program. Are you ahead of your peers? Not so much so far.

