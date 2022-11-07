Zizing ‘Em Up: Sundin Says 2022 Hall Class Is A Blessing For Swedish Hockey

It may be even more touching when Swedish newspaper Expressen reports on Saturday that Swedish defender Borje Salming will fly into the Hall of Fame to attend, despite his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The careers of forwards Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin and Daniel Alfredsson, and those of the entire 2022 Hall class, are celebrated in Toronto during the weekend festivities. In the process, the introduction of the three will increase the number of Swedish players in the room from four to seven.

Prior to this year, Sundin (Class of 2012), fellow forward Peter Forsberg (2014) and defenders Borje Salming (1996) and Nicklas Lidstrom (2015) were the only Swedish-born NHL players in the room. With goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist now eligible to be inducted next year, that number could rise to eight in November next year.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time,” Sundin told NHL.com in a telephone interview from Sweden. “Hockey is currently in a bit of a dip here.

“There are so many things for kids to do here right now. Hockey is just one of the options. I think there are only 70,000 or 80,000 registered players in our country right now. These things are going in trends, up and down. And right now, maybe the publicity that Swedish hockey will get (next) weekend will help it get back on track.

“These are great players who go in, the type that people should be proud of.”

Sundin would know. He was teammates with Alfredsson and the Sedin twins during Sweden’s gold medal at the 2006 Olympics in Turin, a win considered one of the greatest moments in Swedish hockey history.

Henrik Sedin is the Vancouver Canucks all-time leader in assists (830), points (1,070), games played (1,330), plus-minus (plus-165) and power play points (369). He also had 78 points (23 goals, 55 assists) in 105 playoff games. His 1,070 points from 2000-18 are the fifth most in the NHL during that period.

He also won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player and the Art Ross Trophy as the League’s leading scorer in 2009-10, when he had 112 points (29 goals, 83 assists) in 82 games.

Daniel had 1,041 points (393 goals, 648 assists) from 2000-18, seventh in the NHL in that period, the 393 goals being the first in Canuck history. He is second in assists, points, plus-minus (plus-147), games played (1,306), and power play points (367). He had 71 points (25 goals, 46 assists) in 102 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Alfredsson had 1,157 points (444 goals, 713 assists) in 1,246 games during an 18-season NHL career from 1995-2014. He played 17 seasons with the Ottawa Senators and his last season with the Detroit Red Wings. He won the Calder Trophy as the NHL Rookie of the Year in 1995-96, when he had 61 points (26 goals, 35 assists).

Sundin and his family will be in Toronto next weekend to welcome his compatriots to the Hall. Additionally, the four will be reunited on the ice as part of Team Sundin, which will face a team led by Eric Lindros at the Hyundai Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic at Scotiabank Arena on November 13.

“The Olympics were a great moment for our country,” said Sundin. “And to see these guys honored is the kind of great story that hopefully can rekindle interest in the sport.

‘Do not get me wrong. It is still popular. But this should help.’

Borje boosters

The Expressen report said Salming will be in Toronto to meet with fans, even though the ALS has stripped him of the ability to speak. His wife, Pia, told the paper that he has received permission from his doctors, and as long as her husband gives his thumbs up every day, the plan is to go. She added that if he changed his mind in the coming days, the trip would not go ahead.

There will certainly be no shortage of thoughts and prayers focused on the 71-year-old, who was the first Swedish player ever to be inducted into the Hall. In August, it was reported that the rapidly progressing disease was taking away his ability to speak and making it difficult for him to eat in recent months.

Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with ALS. Salming, who had 787 points (150 goals, 637 assists) in 1,148 games in 17 NHL seasons (16 with the Maple Leafs, one with the Red Wings), is in the minds of the Swedish Hall of Famers who consider him the one that opened the door for them to play in the NHL.

In Lidstrom’s case, he accepted an invitation to serve on the board of the newly established Borje Salming ALS Foundation. He has regular contact with the family, especially with Salming’s wife, Pia.

Sundin has also extended his hand.

“He’s such a strong, strong man, but this is the fight of his life,” Sundin said. “He means so much to me. He paved the way for all of us when he moved to the NHL in 1973 and joined the Toronto Maple Leafs.”

Sundin, the Maple Leafs all-time goalscorer with 987 points (420 goals, 567 assists), recalled a conversation he had with Salming after Toronto offered to make him the first non-Canadian captain in franchise history in 1997.

“I wasn’t sure, so I contacted Borje for advice,” Sundin recalls. “Borje immediately told me to take it. He told me that he had once rejected a similar offer from the team and that it was one of the biggest regrets of his career.

“He is such a mentor and inspiration to all of us. We all think of him.”

The case for Mogilny

Looking at the nominees for the Class of 2023, the name stands out that of Lundqvist, who played his entire career with the New York Rangers from 2005-20. Lundqvist is sixth in NHL history in wins (459), ninth in games played (887) and 17th in shutouts (64). He is fourth in save percentage (0.918) and equals Pekka Rinne for eighth in goals-to-average (2.43) out of 78 goalkeepers who have played at least 500 NHL games.

After that, the choice here would be Alexander Mogilny, who has inexplicably passed since 2009.

The obvious comparison to Mogilny is Paul Kariya (Class of 2017), an argument from NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen in 2019. Mogilny played 990 NHL games, one more than Kariya, and had 71 more goals (473 to 402). and 43 more points (1032 to 989). He won the Stanley Cup (2000 New Jersey Devils), something Kariya never did. They each won gold medals in the Olympics (Mogilny with the Soviet Union in 1988, Kariya with Canada in 2002), the World Championship (Mogilny 1989, Kariya 1994) and the World Junior Championship (Mogilny 1989, Kariya 1993).

Mogilny’s 76 goals for the Buffalo Sabers in 1992-93 equals the fifth most in a single NHL season. In the process, he had the kind of exhilarating skill that had you on the edge of your seat every time he touched the puck.

He is also a pioneering player; he was the first player from the Soviet Union to defect to play in the League.

It has waited long enough. It’s time.

In parentheses

“I love the national anthem, even though I didn’t know what they were saying.”

— Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on the atmosphere at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland after his team’s 6-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Friday’s 2022 NHL Global Series.

The Sunday list

Columbus Blue Jackets President John Davidson Had COVID-19 When He Learned Free Agent Johnny Gaudreau was seriously interested in joining the team last summer. The forward finally agreed to a $68.25 million seven-year contract on July 13. “It came together quickly,” Davidson said. “Sitting at home with COVID wasn’t a lot of fun, but it was nice to sit back and watch it all develop.” Four months after the signing, we asked Davidson about three things he learned about Gaudreau that he didn’t know before.

1. His 200-foot play: “I’d heard Darryl Sutter, his coach in Calgary, talk about it, but it was really impressive to see it with my own eyes on a regular basis. We used to call it checking back — it’s now called backtracking — and he is so good at it. He doesn’t get enough credit for it.”

2. His ‘It’ factor: “You see the highlights, but it’s different live. He has the special quality of getting people out of their seats with the kind of electricity only a few players can produce. He has a few end-to-end -end rushes during our home games where you can see the fans say, ‘Wow.'”

3. Practice Habits: “There’s a lot of video available about an opponent’s performance in games, but not so much in practice. We’ve now seen first-hand how hard he works day in and day out. It’s a habit that all top players have , and he endorses it.”