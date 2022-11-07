Blue Devils take on North Carolina A&T in 2022-23 season opener





THE OPENING TIP Duke’s 51st season of women’s basketball kicks off Monday morning when the Blue Devils play host to North Carolina A&T at the Cameron Indoor Stadium at 11 a.m.

head coach Kara Lawson is in her third year at the helm.

is in her third year at the helm. Duke is 38-9 all-time in his season openers, including wins in 17 of the last 18.

The Blue Devils have won 45 consecutive home openers dating back to the 1977-78 season.

Duke and North Carolina A&T meet for the third time.

The Aggies finished last season with a 14-15 overall record and an 11-7 record in Big South action.

The Blue Devils return nine letter winners from a season ago, while also welcoming eight newcomers to the roster – five transfers, along with a three-man freshman league finishing 11th nationally.

Duke recorded a 90-36 win over IUP on Saturday in his only preseason exhibition.

Senior Celeste Taylor (left) scored 16 points and led four double-digit scorers, while junior Kennedy Brown and junior red shirt Jordyn Oliver added 12 points each and junior Vanessa de Jesus chipped in 10.

(left) scored 16 points and led four double-digit scorers, while junior and junior red shirt added 12 points each and junior chipped in 10. Oliver provided a team-leading five assists, while also matching a graduate student Mia Heide with a team-leading five rebounds. 51st SEASON OF WOMEN’S BASKETBALL The 2022-2023 campaign marks the 51st season of Duke women’s basketball.

The Blue Devils have compiled a record of 979-456 (.682)

Throughout the program’s history, Duke has captured 12 regular-season and eight conference tournament ACC titles, made 24 NCAA Tournament appearances, and played in four Final Fours (1999, ’02, ’03, ’06), including two appearances in the national final (1999, ’06). OLIVER READY TO MAKE IMPACT Red shirt junior guard Jordyn Oliver will make her Duke debut in 2022-23 and will look to make a significant impact for the Blue Devils after sitting out the 2021-22 season with an Achilles tendon injury.

will make her Duke debut in 2022-23 and will look to make a significant impact for the Blue Devils after sitting out the 2021-22 season with an Achilles tendon injury. Duke’s season opener against North Carolina A&T on November 7 marks her first official game since March 23, 2021, a period of 594 days.

Oliver moved to Duke in the summer of 2021 after spending two seasons at Baylor, where she played in 48 games, assisting a 2.3 turnover ratio and helping the Lady Bears complete back-to-back Big 12 regular season. and Tournament Championships and the 2021 NCAA Elite Eight. EXPLORE THE AGGIES North Carolina A&T finished last season with a 14-15 overall record and an 11-7 record in Big South action.

This year marks the team’s third new conference in as many seasons as North Carolina A&T joined the Colonial Athletic Association ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Aggies placed ninth in the CAA preseason poll, while graduate student center Jazmin Harris earned preseason All-CAA Second Team honors.

Harris averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game during the 2021-2022 season.

Terrell Robinson is entering his 11th year as the head coach of the Aggies and his 17th season at the school overall.

Robinson has compiled a career record of 189-107 and is just three wins away from breaking Tim Abney’s program record for coach wins. THREE TABLED TO PRESEASON AWARD WATCH LISTS The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced their preseason watch lists for national positional awards, with three Blue Devils receiving recognition.

Elizabeth Balogun — Cheryl Miller Small Attacker of the Year

— Cheryl Miller Small Attacker of the Year Kennedy Brown — Lisa Leslie Center of the Year

— Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Celeste Taylor — Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeWBB” to stay up to date on Duke women’s basketball. #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2022/11/6/womens-basketball-blue-devils-to-square-off-against-north-carolina-a-t-in-2022-23-season-opener.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos