Sports
Michael Clarke lashes out at non-Australian team after group exit, comment, video, highlights
From playing in a non-Australian fashion to losing the love of supporters, Michael Clarke has dealt a blow to the national cricket side following their exit from the T20 World Cup.
The World Cup-winning captain, who prefaced his spray by saying he didn’t want to make headlines, didn’t stop morning radio when he said the ghosts of Sandpapergate and Justin Langer’s messy departure because the coach had a bitter taste in his mouth left behind from the public.
The fallout from Australia’s failed World Cup defense will continue for the rest of the tournament, as Aaron Finchs’ men were eliminated under unusual circumstances over the weekend.
While there was a sense of inevitability surrounding Australia’s exit from the group stage, Finch’s side wasn’t so much going to wave goodbye as it was limping throughout the tournament.
It’s cracking time at the T20 World Cup and you can watch every match live and in-game ad-free on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >
Their crushing 89-run defeat in the opening game against New Zealand saw Australia catch up, and their less than convincing performances against Ireland and Afghanistan meant they ended the group stage with a negative run-rate – a factor that ultimately left England over their heads. Ashes saw rivals doing so on Saturday.
Selection also dominated the discussion throughout the tournament, with Finch’s place being discussed from start to finish.
However, he wasn’t the only one with Mitchell Starc to be dropped extraordinarily for the final game either.
The frustrating thing for me is – I think they missed a trick against Ireland … and then Afghanistan, I don’t know what I was watching, Clarke said on the Big sports breakfast.
It felt like they were doing everything they could to defeat Afghanistan. I know you can never just wipe the floor with a team and have that attitude, but they had to. They had to walk there against Afghanistan and say we’d make 200 and knock you out for 100 but they just didn’t have that aggressiveness, they didn’t have that fire in the gut, even in the field they looked a little slow in the field .
AUSSIES OUT as England hold out longer than Sri Lanka | 02:27
Former England captain Michael Vaughan agreed, saying Australia didn’t look like their usual combative selves and emphasized their meek batting against New Zealand.
Australian teams of yesteryear would have gotten at least 140, 150 against New Zealand and would have blown Ireland away by 80 or 90 (runs), Vaughan said Cricbuzz Live.
They would have been ruthless.
That’s why I look at this group. I don’t think they are as ruthless as some of the old (Australian) teams.
I don’t see that from this Australian team. I think they are quite a fun team to play against.
Clarke went so far as to say that Finch’s side put in a very un-Australian performance at the World Cup.
I think Australians in general, on the biggest stage under the most pressure, are always on the leash and have a crack. Were not afraid to lose. Still, we picked an aggressive 11 in this World Cup squad and played so defensively. Very un-Australian, Clarke said.
This is the part I hate about past players or journos – I know it’s your job, but I hate kicking a team when they’re down. There have been a number of things that went wrong in this World Cup campaign, even leading to this World Cup campaign that I think I’ve been quite vocal about. I don’t want to kick them now and I don’t want any headlines, ex-captain crushes Australian team.
I just think they did some things wrong and I made it very clear in the commentary that I think leaving Mitchell Starc out of the team against Afghanistan was one of those things.
They have a lot to look at, it’s not just the players. I think some of the decisions made in recent months leading up to the World Cup need to be looked at. For me, hopefully they find a way to improve.
You can’t win every game, every tournament, I understand that. But with the Australian cricket team there are high expectations and we want our team to reach the final and win tournaments and series.
Former all-rounder Simon ODonnell described Australia’s mentality as emotionless throughout the tournament, highlighting Virat Kohlis’s emotional punches as what the host nation was missing.
He also lashed out at the Australian team’s comments, including Finch before the tournament, that they were tired.
I think that’s an issue that needs to be further discussed and addressed, especially when a national team captain says it before a tournament starts. That’s white flag stuff before it even starts, ODonnell told: SEN.
We understand where that fatigue comes from and why it is there. I’m sure they’ll have those discussions, but we can’t go to tournaments like this and still play in the IPL and all the things we do outside of playing for Australia.
People care much more about outside tournaments than climbing the ladder to play for Australia and miss an IPL to make sure they are fit for a tournament like this. I have to admit, the fatigue (excuse) doesn’t hold up with me.
READ MORE
WHERE NEXT: Stars in the firing line and young guns poised to replace them as Aussies gear up for a massive uproar
ANALYSIS: A Fatal Mistake, Cricket Robbery…and Three Other Ways Australia’s World Cup Fell Apart
PLAYER REVIEWS: Great Australian flop as TEN players fail brutal reality check
IT MEANS NOTHING: Maxis shock admission as Aussie World Cup exit looms large
‘Impossible’ – Kohli’s best T20 knock? | 02:16
Australias capitulation against New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament also led to people to question the preparation of home sides.
Former coach Langer was considered a master of tactical planning and scenario-based games, leading the Scorchers to three Big Bash titles.
While he reportedly took a back seat in Australia’s T20 World Cup triumph, he was also the coach for the nations first breakthrough in the tournament.
Clarke said Langer would not have allowed Australia to perish in such ugly conditions.
I feel sorry for Andrew McDonald because he’s a great guy, but I guarantee if JL was coach of this team, well before the tournament started, this team would have gotten a huge rear guard, he said.
Clarke added that the stench left behind from the two ugly moments that rocked Australian cricket over the past half-decade had not been forgotten by the wider community.
The other thing too, and I said it here a few weeks ago, right now I feel like there’s a real dislike for the Aussie team and I want to see that turnaround, he said.
We received messages this morning, it seems so many people are happy that Australia lost.
There is still fear around Justin Langer being fired or resigning, how that turned out. I think there is fear around our playing style and how we played.
Patty Cummins has a big job as captain and Andrew McDonald if he is going to be coach to change a few things.
I think it’s so important that the fans can be a part of their cricket team again. I think the fans feel like they are really being left out and no one is paying attention to what they want and what they need in order for Australian cricket to become a powerhouse and a well supported national team again.
Australian cricket has always tried to be the number 1 team in the country but was nowhere near that now.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/t20-cricket-world-cup-2022-michael-clarke-slams-unaustralian-teamafter-group-exit-reaction-video-highlights/news-story/b61961668e34416db87b7dcbcc00887b
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Michael Clarke lashes out at non-Australian team after group exit, comment, video, highlights
- “I never fit in with a cool girl group…”
- Pakistani folk singer Zeeshan Khan Rokhri performs in Bradford.
- Biden, Trump, Obama and Clinton on the campaign trail ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections
- What Happened in Retail Tech in October — Retail Tech Innovation Hub
- Hilary Duff, other stars remember Aaron Carter after his death at 34
- How to dress your baby for a birthday party – Film Daily
- Blue Devils take on North Carolina A&T in 2022-23 season opener
- AMZN, AAPL, NVDA, TSLA, GOOGL, BLOCK, META, NFLX and more [Video]
- Last Week’s Most Read Retail Tech Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Extremely worrying warning about China from the head of the US strategic command
- How Hollywood Sexism Killed Sigourney Weaver’s Directing Hopes