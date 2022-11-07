Michael Clarke lashes out at non-Australian team after group exit, comment, video, highlights

From playing in a non-Australian fashion to losing the love of supporters, Michael Clarke has dealt a blow to the national cricket side following their exit from the T20 World Cup.

The World Cup-winning captain, who prefaced his spray by saying he didn’t want to make headlines, didn’t stop morning radio when he said the ghosts of Sandpapergate and Justin Langer’s messy departure because the coach had a bitter taste in his mouth left behind from the public.

The fallout from Australia’s failed World Cup defense will continue for the rest of the tournament, as Aaron Finchs’ men were eliminated under unusual circumstances over the weekend.

While there was a sense of inevitability surrounding Australia’s exit from the group stage, Finch’s side wasn’t so much going to wave goodbye as it was limping throughout the tournament.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Michael Clarke has criticized Aaron Finch for their non-Australian performances during the World Cup. Photo: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Their crushing 89-run defeat in the opening game against New Zealand saw Australia catch up, and their less than convincing performances against Ireland and Afghanistan meant they ended the group stage with a negative run-rate – a factor that ultimately left England over their heads. Ashes saw rivals doing so on Saturday.

Selection also dominated the discussion throughout the tournament, with Finch’s place being discussed from start to finish.

However, he wasn’t the only one with Mitchell Starc to be dropped extraordinarily for the final game either.

The frustrating thing for me is – I think they missed a trick against Ireland … and then Afghanistan, I don’t know what I was watching, Clarke said on the Big sports breakfast.

It felt like they were doing everything they could to defeat Afghanistan. I know you can never just wipe the floor with a team and have that attitude, but they had to. They had to walk there against Afghanistan and say we’d make 200 and knock you out for 100 but they just didn’t have that aggressiveness, they didn’t have that fire in the gut, even in the field they looked a little slow in the field .

Former England captain Michael Vaughan agreed, saying Australia didn’t look like their usual combative selves and emphasized their meek batting against New Zealand.

Australian teams of yesteryear would have gotten at least 140, 150 against New Zealand and would have blown Ireland away by 80 or 90 (runs), Vaughan said Cricbuzz Live.

They would have been ruthless.

That’s why I look at this group. I don’t think they are as ruthless as some of the old (Australian) teams.

I don’t see that from this Australian team. I think they are quite a fun team to play against.

Clarke went so far as to say that Finch’s side put in a very un-Australian performance at the World Cup.

I think Australians in general, on the biggest stage under the most pressure, are always on the leash and have a crack. Were not afraid to lose. Still, we picked an aggressive 11 in this World Cup squad and played so defensively. Very un-Australian, Clarke said.

This is the part I hate about past players or journos – I know it’s your job, but I hate kicking a team when they’re down. There have been a number of things that went wrong in this World Cup campaign, even leading to this World Cup campaign that I think I’ve been quite vocal about. I don’t want to kick them now and I don’t want any headlines, ex-captain crushes Australian team.

I just think they did some things wrong and I made it very clear in the commentary that I think leaving Mitchell Starc out of the team against Afghanistan was one of those things.

They have a lot to look at, it’s not just the players. I think some of the decisions made in recent months leading up to the World Cup need to be looked at. For me, hopefully they find a way to improve.

You can’t win every game, every tournament, I understand that. But with the Australian cricket team there are high expectations and we want our team to reach the final and win tournaments and series.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Michael Clarke said Australias preparation was not up to scratch. Photo: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Former all-rounder Simon ODonnell described Australia’s mentality as emotionless throughout the tournament, highlighting Virat Kohlis’s emotional punches as what the host nation was missing.

He also lashed out at the Australian team’s comments, including Finch before the tournament, that they were tired.

I think that’s an issue that needs to be further discussed and addressed, especially when a national team captain says it before a tournament starts. That’s white flag stuff before it even starts, ODonnell told: SEN.

We understand where that fatigue comes from and why it is there. I’m sure they’ll have those discussions, but we can’t go to tournaments like this and still play in the IPL and all the things we do outside of playing for Australia.

People care much more about outside tournaments than climbing the ladder to play for Australia and miss an IPL to make sure they are fit for a tournament like this. I have to admit, the fatigue (excuse) doesn’t hold up with me.

Australias capitulation against New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament also led to people to question the preparation of home sides.

Former coach Langer was considered a master of tactical planning and scenario-based games, leading the Scorchers to three Big Bash titles.

While he reportedly took a back seat in Australia’s T20 World Cup triumph, he was also the coach for the nations first breakthrough in the tournament.

Clarke said Langer would not have allowed Australia to perish in such ugly conditions.

I feel sorry for Andrew McDonald because he’s a great guy, but I guarantee if JL was coach of this team, well before the tournament started, this team would have gotten a huge rear guard, he said.

Clarke added that the stench left behind from the two ugly moments that rocked Australian cricket over the past half-decade had not been forgotten by the wider community.

The other thing too, and I said it here a few weeks ago, right now I feel like there’s a real dislike for the Aussie team and I want to see that turnaround, he said.

We received messages this morning, it seems so many people are happy that Australia lost.

There is still fear around Justin Langer being fired or resigning, how that turned out. I think there is fear around our playing style and how we played.

Patty Cummins has a big job as captain and Andrew McDonald if he is going to be coach to change a few things.

I think it’s so important that the fans can be a part of their cricket team again. I think the fans feel like they are really being left out and no one is paying attention to what they want and what they need in order for Australian cricket to become a powerhouse and a well supported national team again.

Australian cricket has always tried to be the number 1 team in the country but was nowhere near that now.