ATHENS Georgia dominated the moment, beating Tennessee in what can be remembered as the biggest regular-season game in Sanford Stadium history. The Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC) defeated the Vols 27-13 in a battle of the No. 1 ranked teams, took control of the SEC East Division and set the course for the SEC Championship Game with road races in Mississippi State and Kentucky left to navigate. We got up for this one, we were ready to go, said Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, calling himself back in the Heisman Trophy call with two touchdown passes and a 13-yard TD run.

The Bulldogs remain #1 in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Pill, retaining the willful nature that led the program to the CFP Championship last season. The challenge is that will continue in the coming weeks, Bennett said. It’s not a one-time thing; went to an extremely difficult place to play next week in the state of Mississippi, they have a very good soccer team. The auburn Bulldogs beat Auburn 39-33 in overtime and will bring momentum into their clash with Georgia in Starkville next Saturday at 7 p.m.

However, the SEC West game of the evening was at the bayou where LSU defeated Alabama 32-31 to take the fate. The Tigers (7-2, 5-1) hold the straight tiebreaker with Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1) who will host Alabama (7-2, 4-2) next Saturday with hopes for his small hopes to keep alive on the CFP. Here’s a look at the College Football Playoff photo Georgia 9-0, 6-0 SEC He has his destiny in his own hands and may have yet to win the SEC Championship Game to make it to the CFP. Ohio State 9-0, 6-0 Big Ten Remaining games in Indiana, in Maryland and at home against Michigan. The CFP committee has a high opinion of Buckeyes, who could even take a loss to Michigan CFP at 11-1.

Michigan 9-0, 6-0 Big Ten Remaining home games with Nebraska and Illinois for the Ohio State regular season finale. Must probably beat Ohio State and win Big Ten Championship Game to make CFP. TCU 9-0, 6-0 Big 12 Remaining games in Texas, at Baylor and at home with Iowa State. Must win Big 12 Championship Game and remain undefeated to reach CFP. Oregon 8-1, 6-0 Pac-12 The Ducks need to beat Washington (home), Utah (home), and Oregon State and win the Pac-12 championship game. The margin of defeat to Georgia (49-3) could be a sticking point when measuring Oregon against Tennessee, but P5 championship games are heavily weighted.