Unraveling College Football Playoff Photo; Georgia holds historic moment, Alabama and Clemson fall
ATHENS Georgia dominated the moment, beating Tennessee in what can be remembered as the biggest regular-season game in Sanford Stadium history.
The Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC) defeated the Vols 27-13 in a battle of the No. 1 ranked teams, took control of the SEC East Division and set the course for the SEC Championship Game with road races in Mississippi State and Kentucky left to navigate.
We got up for this one, we were ready to go, said Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, calling himself back in the Heisman Trophy call with two touchdown passes and a 13-yard TD run.
The Bulldogs remain #1 in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Pill, retaining the willful nature that led the program to the CFP Championship last season.
The challenge is that will continue in the coming weeks, Bennett said. It’s not a one-time thing; went to an extremely difficult place to play next week in the state of Mississippi, they have a very good soccer team.
The auburn Bulldogs beat Auburn 39-33 in overtime and will bring momentum into their clash with Georgia in Starkville next Saturday at 7 p.m.
However, the SEC West game of the evening was at the bayou where LSU defeated Alabama 32-31 to take the fate.
The Tigers (7-2, 5-1) hold the straight tiebreaker with Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1) who will host Alabama (7-2, 4-2) next Saturday with hopes for his small hopes to keep alive on the CFP.
Here’s a look at the College Football Playoff photo
Georgia 9-0, 6-0 SEC
He has his destiny in his own hands and may have yet to win the SEC Championship Game to make it to the CFP.
Ohio State 9-0, 6-0 Big Ten
Remaining games in Indiana, in Maryland and at home against Michigan. The CFP committee has a high opinion of Buckeyes, who could even take a loss to Michigan CFP at 11-1.
Michigan 9-0, 6-0 Big Ten
Remaining home games with Nebraska and Illinois for the Ohio State regular season finale. Must probably beat Ohio State and win Big Ten Championship Game to make CFP.
TCU 9-0, 6-0 Big 12
Remaining games in Texas, at Baylor and at home with Iowa State. Must win Big 12 Championship Game and remain undefeated to reach CFP.
Oregon 8-1, 6-0 Pac-12
The Ducks need to beat Washington (home), Utah (home), and Oregon State and win the Pac-12 championship game. The margin of defeat to Georgia (49-3) could be a sticking point when measuring Oregon against Tennessee, but P5 championship games are heavily weighted.
UCLA 8-1, 5-1 Pac-12
The Bruins can slide in by winning their remaining games over Arizona (home), USC (home), and Cal, then win the Pac-12 Championship Game, especially if it’s a rematch with an Oregon team that won them. previously beaten 45-30 this season in Eugene.
USC 8-1, 6-1 Pac-12
The Trojans have the strength of a Heisman Trophy nominee at quarterback in Caleb Williams, and their 43-42 road loss to Utah will be easily overlooked as they win in games against Colorado, UCLA and Notre Dame and then the game. of the conference championship.
Clemson 8-1, 6-0 ACC
The Tigers must win all of Louisville, Miami and South Carolina’s home games and then impressively win the ACC Championship Game (it took a spot with Syracuse’s loss on Saturday). Notre Dame’s 35-14 loss is a thorn in the side, but it was on the way and the Tigers’ rich CFP history was able to make an impact.
North Carolina 8-1, 5-0 ACC
The Tar Heels fail the eye test, but their only loss was a 45-32 setback at home to the suddenly respectable Notre Dame. The value placed on winning a P5 conference championship keeps North Carolina in the running as it beats Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and NC State and the ACC Championship Game beats Clemson.
LSU 7-2, 5-1 SEC
There has never been a team with 2 losses on the CFP field, but the Tigers have a great chance to break that trend if they win and beat an undefeated, No. 1 ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. LSU has more regular season games next Saturday in Arkansas before finishing at home with UAB and then Texas A&M.
Tennessee 8-1, 4-1 SEC
The road win of Vols 40-13 at LSU looms. Must beat Missouri (home), South Carolina (road) and Vanderbilt (road). The CFP’s chances of becoming a major roster increase dramatically if Georgia wins. The margin of defeat to the Bulldogs (27-13) will not deter the committee. In 2017, Alabama lost to Auburn 26-14 in the final game of the regular season and came in as a big player.
Ole Miss 8-1, 4-1 SEC
The rebels could take more serious consideration next Saturday with a home win over Alabama and then finish with victories in Arkansas and at home to Mississippi State. Ole Miss would probably still need Tennessee and LSU to stumble to become a potential SEC second team in the CFP.
Tulane 8-1, 5-0 AAC
The Green Wave would need complete chaos to break out. His tent win is a 17-10 road win at Kansas State, and theres an ugly 27-24 home loss to Southern Miss on his slate. Games remain against the respected Group of 5 fixtures UCF (No. 25 in CFP rankings), SMU and Cincinnati, but Tulane is the longest of range shots and can only hope the 12-team playoff model continues in the coming years. arrives sooner rather than later.
