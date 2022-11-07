Men’s tennis ends fall season at MAC Indoors





KALAMAZOO, Michigan — Ball State’s men’s tennis team closed out the fall 2022 season at the MAC Indoors Sunday afternoon on the Western Michigan campus. The Cardinals played a total of four fall tournaments this season. “Overall, it’s been a very productive fall season,” Ball State Men’s Head Tennis Coach Bill Richards said. “In tournaments, we won a lot more games than we lost, and I thought our level of play as a team was good. Autumn is the time when we work on individual improvement in problem areas of each player’s game, and I feel like we good progress. We are now looking forward to the winter and spring doubles season.” In singles today, Broc Fletcher, Jacks Lancaster, Vince Orlando and Nathaniel Webster, all won their respective singles. In Flight 4 singles, That is, the Lord had advanced to the championship game after his defeat to Chris Norlin of Northern Illinois and Ronin Lotlikar of Binghamton on Saturday. Herran would fall in the title game against Western Michigan’s Jackson Boone, 6-4, 6-4. In Flight 1 singles, Webster closed the fall game on a high note after registering a 5-7, 6-3, 10-7 win against NIU’s Mikael Vollback. Orlando defeated Adam Kovac of Toledo in Flight 3 singles consolation final round, 6-2, 6-2 and Lancaster took the Flight 4 singles consolation championship after beating WMU’s Fynn Lohse, 4-6, 6-2, 10-2. Today’s wins were rounded out with Fletcher in Flight 5 singles consolation as he took a straight set win against Buffalo’s Greg Hastings, 6-3, 6-1. Ball State’s men’s tennis team opens its spring 2023 season at home to Eastern Illinois on January 20 at 1 p.m. ET, indoors at the Northwest YMCA Tennis Center.

