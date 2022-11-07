Sharks not skilled enough, not smart enough right now

The San Jose Sharks continue to find new ways to lose.

From giving up winning goals with less than two minutes to go (Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning) to handing in two short goals in 2:08 to the same penalty killer (Chicago Blackhawks) to blowing a one-goal lead with 1:38 left (Florida Panthers) to a two-goal lead with 4:02 to go (last night), it feels like the 3-8-3 Sharks are descending different levels of losses every night.

They are different kinds of losses, but what is consistent for the Sharks is a lack of what head coach David Quinn calls situational awareness, the situation on the ice, the time on the clock and who is on the ice.

Smart or not smart hockey.

Underline that’s how many games – four — that the Sharks lost or gave up the equalizer in the last two minutes of the game.

They have conceded a non-empty goal in the last two minutes of a period nine times this season. The turnaround hasn’t been fair either: The Sharks have scored just three such goals this year.

But that’s aside, just one of the many problems the 3-8-3 Sharks face. It’s one thing for San Jose to give up on the tying Adam Henrique goal when the Ducks draw the keeper. They have an extra man, someone will be open.

It’s another thing to be in that position because you’re not playing smart hockey and you’re just giving away goals.

At the end of a power play by Sharks, leading 4-2, Quinn wisely creates a more defensive group, with the exception of Erik Karlsson Matt Nieto, Steven Lorentz, Oskar Lindblom, Jaycob Megna and Karlsson.

This is San Joses fourth line, with defensive specialist Nieto replacing Jonah Gadjovich. Megna and Karlsson are of course a regular defensive couple.

It is a logical ‘protect-the-lead’ group. But

We just make a saucer pass from the corner to a guy in the middle of the blueline and they go on a breakaway, Quinn complained about Lorentz’s pass to Mason McTavish coming out of the box.

We need to be a little more careful with the time on the clock, especially in the power play, Kevin Labanc noted. It’s just a free break, we’re 4-2 up, so we don’t really need goals.

And look, you want men to try to make plays. Overall, Lorentz played a good game, his line, like the rest of the Sharks, was on top of the puck all night.

But there is also a time to put your weapon back in your holster.

The bottom line is this: The San Jose Sharks, we know that and they know it, are not a highly skilled team. So bully them for beating the Ducks 22-11 in Slot Shots in All Situations, per SPORTLOGiQ.

But to paraphrase Rick Pitino, Joe Pavelski and Patrick Marleau circa 2012 are not walking through the door. San Jose’s ability to finish, or lack thereof, is what it is. They are not going to consistently outshine the opposition in 82 games.

But can they outsmart and outsmart them? Two out of three isn’t bad, but the Sharks only hit the work ethic with some consistency.

You are not going to win many games if you are less skilled and smarter than your opponents.

It’s learning, and sometimes you have to learn and feel this kind of pain before you really stop playing that way, Quinn reminded us.

But he might as well have talked to his team in the locker room at the time.

It’s not just Lorentz: his failed saucer pass is a microcosm of this Sharks roster right now, not skilled enough, not smart enough.

They can now solve one of those two problems. Can they, before it’s too late?