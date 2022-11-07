Better late than never, Paddler Sharath Kamal awarded Khel Ratna Award at 40





The prestigious Khel Ratna Prize was awarded to table tennis player, Sharath Kamal, at the age of 40. On Saturday, Kamal said the recognition was “better late than never” and will inspire him to give one last shot at Olympic glory. The 40-year-old was awarded the “Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna”, the country’s highest-ranking sportsman, in recognition of his brilliant performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where he won four medals for India. Sharath told PTI, “Proud moment. It is great to receive this award at this age and to inspire so many millions of people in different sports. It’s come quite late in my career, but better late than never.” Kamal added, “For the amount of sacrifice and work I have put in, especially after 2015 the second phase of my career – the Sharath Kamal 2.0 after the hamstring injury, the increase has grown consistently and exponentially. I am very happy and want to thank my coaches and my supportive thank the staff.” “I am looking forward to the Olympics in Paris and this will encourage me. Of course the CWG and Tokyo have given me the right direction to get into Paris, and hopefully a medal there is the best thing that can happen to an athlete’s life.” This year, Sharath was one of 42 Khel Ratna aspirants, including hockey players: Harmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Savita Punia and Vandana Katariya. The awards committee also nominated 25 athletes for this year’s Arjuna awards. Read more | Top 20 Best Table Tennis Racket For Beginners And Professionals — Advertisement — Follow us on:Instagram,Facebook,YouTube,andwhatsappand be part of the KreedOns community For more latest updates and stories about Indian sports (and athletes),subscribe to the KreedOnnetwork today KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

