Aztecs Set For Monday Matchup vs. Fresno State
SAN DIEGO The San Diego state volleyball team continues its busy period with the penultimate game from its homestand on Monday, Nov. 7, when it plays host to the state of Fresno at a special starting time of 5:00 p.m. PT.
The Aztecs split two encounters last week, beating Boise State in four sets (25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21) on Thursday to make a three-game slide against the Broncos, before taking the lead. fortune had to be reversed. two days later in a 3-1 loss to Utah State (27-25, 18-25, 18-25, 14-25).
With the results, SDSU (7-18.5-9 MW) is tied for eighth with New Mexico in the conference race, behind Wyoming, Boise State and Nevada, all of which are tied for fifth with 6-8. as the top six teams qualify for the Mountain West tournament later this month.
individual, Kayla Rivera hit .327 for the week, with a team-high 25 kills (3.12/set) to go with nine block assists and two aces. Against Boise State, the Aztec setback equaled her season best with 13 put-aways, while leveling her career with two aces. In the second set vs. the Broncos posted Rivera an efficiency of .571, launching five kills in seven attempts during that stretch, giving Scarlet and Black a 2-0 lead that they wouldn’t give up.
The Ventura, California native came back with 12 additional kills against Utah State to score match-high honors, extending her streak to six straight double-digit outings.
Heading into Monday’s game, Rivera leads the Aztecs with 225 kills for the season and is in second place with 2.39 put-aways per set, trailing Madison Corfu (2.56/set, 220 total), while Hepiua Tuua’a (2.29/set, 199 in total) and Mikel Labno (2.23/set, 196 total) are also averaging over two kills per set.
not to be surpassed, Julia Haynie moved up to second place in the conference with a success rate of 0.369, while Elly Schraeder is seventh slot with 1.07 blocks per set. In addition, Ellie Geoghegan ranks eighth in the MW with 3.18 digs per frame.
After recording nine digs against Boise State, Geoghegan had cut her streak of double-digit firsts on seven straight games. Still, the Aztec libero has averaged 4.48 digs per set in her last eight outings, 1.3 more digs per frame than her seasonal average.
By 14 MW games, San Diego State is fifth in the conference in kills (12.89/set), assists (11.85/set) and service aces (1.40/set), while finishing seventh. takes place in the stroke percentage (0.198).
Meanwhile, Fresno State (7-19, 1-13 MW) took its first league win with a four-set win over Boise State (25-10, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15) on Saturday. The Bulldogs have compiled a 3-8 record at home and a combined 4-11 ledger in road/neutral games.
Offensively, Fresno State is led by sophomore outside hitter Ella Rud, who is sixth in the Mountain West for all games with 3.38 kills per set, while senior Grace Doyle averages 2.67 kills per frame, outdoing all Bulldog regulars with a hit rate of 0.285 .
At the net, junior middle blocker Kasey Purrey is third in the conference for the season with 1.18 blocks per set, while sophomores Sydney Gazzaniga (3.18 digs/set) and Brooke Cowie (5.63 assists/set) are ninth in their statistical categories on the libero and setter positions, respectively.
In MW competitions, Fresno State tops the league with 2.49 blocks per set, but is only eighth in hit percentage (0.185) while ninth in kills (11.47/set) and assists (10.34 /set).
The Bulldogs are led by interim head coach Abbie Wright, who spent the past five seasons in Division II Seattle Pacific where she compiled a 65-62 record. Prior to her tenure in the Emerald City, Wright served as an assistant coach at her alma mater Biola University from 2013-16.
Since 1976, San Diego State has led the all-time varsity series 34-17 after posting a 3-0 whitewash (25-18, 25-21, 25-21) at Fresno in the final meeting between the squads on September 27 .
Collectively, the Aztecs posted their highest success rate of the 2022 campaign with a clip of .349, maintaining a 42-38 advantage in kills with a season-best 10 service aces to complete their first sweep in the Central Valley since 1996.
Individually, SDSU was led by Labno’s 12 kills, while McKenna Douglas set a career high with five service aces. Additionally, the Aztecs received nine kills and two block assists from Rivera, while Haynie (2 block assists) hit .636 after launching seven non-returnables of his own in 11 swings without a foul.
After Monday’s game, San Diego State will conclude the home portion of its regular season schedule on Thursday, Nov. 10, when it welcomes conference director UNLV for a Mountain West clash, starting at 7:00 p.m. PT. Prior to meeting the rebels, the Aztecs will hold a special Senior Night ceremony.
