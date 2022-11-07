Very un-Australian cricket Michael Clarke lashes out at Australia and Ricky Ponting wants Glenn Maxwell to become T20 captain





With defending champions and host nation Australia failing to advance to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, former Australian captain Michael Clarke has called the Aaron Finch-led squad a very un-Australian style of cricket. While Australia finished with seven points in their group, the loss to New Zealand and an away game against England hurt the hosts the most.

I think Australians in general, on the biggest stage under the most pressure, are always on the leash and have a crack. Were not afraid to lose. Still, we picked an aggressive 11 in this World Cup squad and played so defensively. Very un-Australian, Clarke said on the radio show Big Sports Breakfast. While the hosts started the tournament with an 89-point loss to New Zealand in the tournament, it was followed by a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. dented with Australia-England being washed away by rain. The hosts were supposed to take a win by huge margins over Ireland and Afghanistan in a bid to boost their net run rate, but the team could only take a 42-run win over Ireland despite being on the mat at one point with 25 for 5 , and a narrow four point victory over Afghanistan. The frustrating thing for me is – I think they missed a trick against Ireland … and then Afghanistan, I don’t know what I was watching. It felt like they were doing everything they could to defeat Afghanistan. I know you can never just wipe the floor with a team and have that attitude, but they had to. They had to walk there against Afghanistan and say would make 200 and knock you out for 100, but they just didn’t have that aggressiveness, they didn’t have that fire in the gut, even in the field they looked a little slow in the field, Clarke said during the show. Clarke also cited Australia’s dropping Mitchell Starc in the match against Afghanistan as a mistake. He also believed that the decisions made in recent months should be reviewed. I just think they did some things wrong and letting Mitchell Starc off the team against Afghanistan was one of those things. They have a lot to look at, it’s not just the players. I think some of the decisions made in recent months leading up to the World Cup should be looked at, Clarke said. While none of the Australian batsmen were in the top five scoring run-getters after the group stage, captain Aaron Finch was able to score just 107 runs in total, including one fifty in three innings. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes Glen Maxwell could be the next Australian captain in whiteball cricket. hes [Maxwell] obviously done quite a bit in IPL and in BBL. I think that probably makes sense. I didn’t see Pat Cummins wanting to take it on. I was a little surprised he took the one day stuff to be honest just with workload and stuff and how many games he might be missing so maybe you’re looking at Maxy (Glenn Maxwell). I saw that Mitchell Marsh had taken his name out last week. He said he wanted to play and not to worry about it. I think in the current group it would probably be Maxy, Ponting told Foxcricket.

