Sports
New Blood in College Football Playoff? Alabama, Clemson can join Oklahoma as stalwarts out in the cold
Turns out we don’t have to wait for the College Football Playoff to expand to see new blood…or at least newis blood. After a transformative Saturday in Week 10, there are still four weeks to go until Selection Sunday for unexpected playoff entrants.
For the first time since 2014 — the first year of the playoff — the top four in the weekly CFP rankings are unlikely to include Alabama, Clemson or Oklahoma. Those three combined had 17 berths in the event’s eight-year history.
On Saturday, the three traditional powers lost all on the same day for the first time since 2007. Oklahoma was seen as a disappointment after losing the most games (three) since 2014 before falling at home to Baylor.
But Alabama and Clemson? Wow. The two programs alone accounted for 13 of the 32 berths in the eight-year history of the GVB. Together they have won five of the eight CFP National Championships. Now it is possible or even probable that neither will be a participant. The Tigers’ drop will likely be steep after the wheels fell off at Notre Dame.
Alabama fell prey to the guts and deceit of LSU’s Brian Kelly, who went into overtime for two Saturday night in Death Valley. The successful conversion pass—from revamped quarterback Jayden Daniels to freshman tight end Mason Terry—reflected the game’s sharp nature. Terry, a freshman, is making a name for himself. Daniels, a senior, finally finds his game.
“Before the game started, if you’d asked me, ‘Hey, I’m going to play you once, and if you’re successful in that one game, you beat Alabama,’ I’ll take that 100 times out of 100,” he said. Kelly after the game. “And so, in that moment, it hit me that way.”
Kelly, who started 4-2, went from being overpaid to perhaps over-praised. And by the way, LSU, now 7-2, controls not only SEC West, but a potential CFP berth as well. LSU, the only program in the BCS era to win it all with two defeats (2007), has put itself back in that position all the way.
The result struck Saban and the Crimson Tide in their reputation as the gold standard of the game.
This is the first time Alabama has lost its second game in 15 years, which happened to be Saban’s first season in 2007. The Tide also lost twice to the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010.
“It’s a bit of an understatement to say how disappointed our team is, how disappointed we all are,” said Saban.
It gets worse – or better, depending on your perspective. Alabama and Clemson lost on the same day for the first time since November 30, 2013. Better known as the night of the Kick Six and the day South Carolina last defeated its rival Clemson. Bama dropped from number 1 to number 4 in the AP Top 25 the following Sunday, while Clemson dropped from number 6 to number 13.
“This was a butt kick, period,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said after the loss 35-14.
For those of you who want variety in your CFP, it looks like you’re going to get it.
TCU (9-0) is one of the four remaining undefeated teams. Now it’s possible the Horned Frogs could afford a situational loss in their last three games and still be in the game.
College football’s favorite punch line of late, the Pac-12, is now a legit factor. USC has the best road with the only loss being a point to Utah. Conference leader Oregon is undefeated in the league, but that 46-point loss to Georgia in the opener might as well be a cement coat for the Ducks.
Or maybe not.
Oddly enough—or maybe not—the Tennessee world isn’t as shocked as we thought Saturday afternoon. Suddenly, the volunteers have the chance to be the second SEC team in the CFP. There will be an opening with Alabama and Clemson falling, and Tennessee’s remaining schedule includes Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Of course the Vols need Georgia to do business.
If Tennessee’s competition for a top four spot is TCU as a Big 12 champion with one loss and Oregon/USC/UCLA as a Pac-12 champion with one loss, who do you have? The CFP selection committee tends to favor conference champions in those situations, unless the big candidate is “obviously” better.
That’s ignoring that Ole Miss could place herself in the big picture by beating Alabama, Arkansas and the state of Mississippi. LSU now only needs to win in Arkansas and Texas A&M to reach Atlanta.
Not an easy task for all of these teams, but this hasn’t exactly been an easy season for the CFP’s traditional squatters. They have all been evicted for now.
