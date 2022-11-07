Huskies Wrap Fall at MAC Indoors





KALAMAZOO, Mich. The Northern Illinois University men’s tennis team closed the fall portion of the schedule this weekend (Nov. 4-6) as the Huskies competed in the Mid-American Conference Indoor Championship in Western Michigan. Cheng And Tsai highlighted the action for NIU with a runner-up finish in flight two singles. And Tsai opened the tournament with a 7-6, 7-5 victory over Toledo’s Krysztof Wetoszka to earn a spot in the semifinals. He then defeated Ball State’s Danilo Kovacevic in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, to secure a spot in the final against Western Michigan’s Ben George. Like the semi-final, En Tsai won three sets in the final, but was turned upside down by George, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. Guy Dagan won a few games played in a flight five. Dagan opened with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Dan Pergel from Binghamton. In the semifinals, Dagan fell to Buffalo’s Theodoris Mitsakos, 6-1, 6-3, before rebounding in the third-place matchup against Western Michigan’s Ferdinand Schlueter with a 7-6, 6-3 win. In doubles, the Huskie duo of Hsiang Lee and Research Gastambide Arastia took a few wins in flight three. The NIU tandem dropped the opening game against Buffalo’s Daniils Snaiders and Mitsakos, 8-6, before reacting with a few narrow 8-7 wins in the consolation rounds. Their first win came against Ball State’s Abe Wojtalik and Broc Fletcher before beating Luis Kleinschnitz and Toledo’s Matias Olivero. This weekend’s tournament concludes the fall game for the Huskies. NIU kicks off on Friday, January 20, when the Huskies travel to Drake. Flight one singles Pawit Sornlaksup (Toledo) defeats. Oliver Valentinsson (NIU) 6-2, 6-4

Oliver Valentinsson (NIU) def. Peter Kuszynski (WMU) ret inj

Anton Arzhanksin (WMU) beats. Oliver Valentinsson (NIU) 4-6, 7-6, 14-12

Anton Arzhanksin (WMU) beats. Mikael Vollbach (NIU) 3-6, 6-2, 7-6

Mikael Vollbach (NIU) def. Kyle Weeks (Binghamton) 6-3, 6-4

Nathaniel Webster (Ball State) defeats. Mikael Vollbach (NIU) 5-7, 6-3, 10-7 Flight two singles

Cheng And Tsai (NIU) def. Krysztof Wetoszka (Toledo) 7-6, 7-5

Cheng And Tsai (NIU) def. Danilo Kovacevic (Ball State) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

Ben George (WMU) beats. Cheng And Tsai (NIU) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

Ben George (WMU) beats. Research Gastambide Arastia (NIU) 6-1, 6-0

Marko Galic (Toledo) beats. Research Gastambide Arastia (NIU) 2-6, 6-1, 11-9

Krysztof Wetoszka (Toledo) beats. Research Gastambide Arastia (NIU) 6-3, 6-1 Flight three singles Matias Olivero (Toledo) beats. Armin Kostojan (NIU) 7-5, 6-3

Vince Orlando (Ball State) beats. Armin Kostojan (NIU) 6-2, 7-6 Flight four singles Eli Herran (Ball State) beats. Christopher Norlino (NIU) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0

Fynn Lohse (West Michigan) beats. Christopher Norlino (NIU) 6-1, 2-2, b. Flight five singles

Guy Dagan (NIU) def. Dan Pergel (Binghamton) 6-4, 6-2

Theodoris Mitsakos (Buffalo) defeats. Guy Dagan (NIU) 6-1, 6-3

Guy Dagan (NIU) def. Ferdinand Schlueter (WMU) 7-6, 6-3 Flight six singles Parrish defeats Simmons (Ball State). Christopher Knutson (NIU) 6-1, 7-6

Adi beats Ben Ari (Binghamton). Christopher Knutson (NIU) 6-4, 4-6, 10-4

Christopher Knutson (NIU) def. Vlad Meluta (Toledo) 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 Flight one double

Cheng And Tsai / Mikael Vollbach (NIU) def. Adam Kovac / Krzysztof Wetoszka (Toledo) 8-6

Fynn Lohse/Ben George (WMU) beats. Cheng And Tsai / Mikael Vollbach (NIU) 8-4

Pawit Sornlaksup/Marco Galic (Toledo) beats. Cheng And Tsai / Mikael Vollbach (NIU) 8-6 Flight two double Vince Orlando / Eli Herran (Ball State) defeats. Oliver Valentinsson / Armin Kostojan (NIU) 8-5

Cheng Tang/Yu-Shiang Huang (Buffalo) defeats. Oliver Valentinsson / Armin Kostojan (NIU) 8-5

Oliver Valentinsson / Armin Kostojan (NIU) def. Vlad Meluta/Luka Jankovic (Toledo) 8-4 Flight three double Greg Hastings/Ryan Thompson (Buffalo) beats. Christopher Knutson / Guy Dagan (NIU) 8-1

Luis Kleinschnitz/Mattias Olivero (Toledo) beats. Christopher Knutson / Guy Dagan (NIU) 8-5

Adi Ben Ari/Andrew Fang (Binghamton) beats. Christopher Knutson / Guy Dagan (NIU) 8-5

Daniils Sniders/Theodoros Mitsakos (Buffalo) defeats. Hsiang Lee / Research Gastambide Arastia (NIU) 8-6

Hsiang Lee / Research Gastambide Arastia (NIU) def. Abe Wojtalik/Broc Fletcher (Ball State) 8-7

Hsiang Lee / Research Gastambide Arastia (NIU) def. Luis Kleinschnitz/Matthias Olivero (Toledo) 8-7

