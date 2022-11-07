Nebraska Football Lost Its Last Dance Partner Huskers Yesterday Minnesota News

Yesterday something changed. Yes, Nebraska lost. Of course, that’s not the change.

Nebraska Football used to have a dance partner and not anymore.

That dance partner was Kansas Football.

Lance Leipold led the Jayhawks to a 37-16 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. That means the Jayhawks are going to a bowling game.

Why is that relevant? Well before yesterday, since 2017, only two Power Five teams have not reached a bowling match.

Kansas and Nebraska.

Kansas leaves the dance floor and unless Nebraska can beat Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa three times in a row, it will be all on its own.

That would be awkward.

It would also be inconvenient for the DJ who promised to play music as long as there was someone on the floor. How much longer does he have to play? A year? Two? Five years? The DJ isn’t sure.

It may take a while.

I’m sure the DJ has a list of upcoming music in the queue. It probably looks a bit like this:

One is the loneliest song – Three Dog Night

Hopeless Wanderer – Mumford & Sons

Comfortably Numb – Pink Floyd

Eleanor Rigby – The Beatles

Hey Jude – The Beatles

Here I go again – Whitesnake

Boulevard of Broken Dreams – Green Day

It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday – Boyz 2 Men

What hurts the most – Rascal Flatts

And finally…

This is the song that never ends.

It can never end.

