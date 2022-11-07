Sports
Nebraska Football Lost Its Last Dance Partner Huskers Yesterday Minnesota News
Yesterday something changed. Yes, Nebraska lost. Of course, that’s not the change.
Nebraska Football used to have a dance partner and not anymore.
That dance partner was Kansas Football.
Lance Leipold led the Jayhawks to a 37-16 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. That means the Jayhawks are going to a bowling game.
Why is that relevant? Well before yesterday, since 2017, only two Power Five teams have not reached a bowling match.
Kansas and Nebraska.
Kansas leaves the dance floor and unless Nebraska can beat Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa three times in a row, it will be all on its own.
That would be awkward.
It would also be inconvenient for the DJ who promised to play music as long as there was someone on the floor. How much longer does he have to play? A year? Two? Five years? The DJ isn’t sure.
It may take a while.
I’m sure the DJ has a list of upcoming music in the queue. It probably looks a bit like this:
One is the loneliest song – Three Dog Night
Hopeless Wanderer – Mumford & Sons
Comfortably Numb – Pink Floyd
Eleanor Rigby – The Beatles
Hey Jude – The Beatles
Here I go again – Whitesnake
Boulevard of Broken Dreams – Green Day
It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday – Boyz 2 Men
What hurts the most – Rascal Flatts
And finally…
This is the song that never ends.
It can never end.
The morning after
Nebraska Football: PFF Offensive Score Out vs. Minnesota – On3
Here are the latest snap counts and numbers for Nebraskas’ offense against Minnesota, courtesy of PFF.
The Huskers finished with just 267 yards total vs. the Gophers after winning 151 to 31 in the first half.
Nebraska Football: PFF Defensive Numbers vs. Minnesota
Here are the latest snap counts and numbers for the Nebraska defense in its 20-13 loss to Minnesota, courtesy of PFF
Sipple: Minnesota treats Nebraska harsher reality
Nebraska linebacker Caleb Tannor always keeps it real. It’s a wonderful property. They came out in the second half and played harder, he said Saturday, referring to Minnesota. They wanted it more than we did.
Last Take: Nebraska’s Opening Script Not Enough – On3
It started out like it was going to be a perfect Saturday for Nebraska against Minnesota.
The offense marched across the field to the Gophers for a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive. They followed it up with an 11-play, 50-yard drive to jump up 10-0 in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the Gophers were forced to kick on all four possessions in the first half. The half ended with a Ty Robinson sack on Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan.
Sunday Side Session: How the Huskers Lost the Backup Scale
This week on the Sunday Side Session, Omaha World-Herald Sam McKewon joins Mike Schaefer to discuss Nebraska’s latest frustrating loss.
As expected, the conversation kicks off at the quarterback, as the two dissect what led to Nebraska choosing Chubba Purdy for Saturday and then the in-game decisions that resulted in holding onto the backup even after it was clear he was struggling back then. things didn’t go well.
Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph Frustrated Over ‘Execution Problems’ After Losing Minnesota
Nebraska scored on each of the first two drives, then the Huskers’ foul went awry. Minnesota rallied from a 10-point deficit for a 20-13 road win. Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph made a quarterback substitution and brought in Logan Smothers for the struggling Chubba Purdy, which started because Casey Thompson was still getting beat up.
First half was what Husker defenders say it should look like but ‘we haven’t played a full game yet’
Ty Robinson had announced his presence with authority.
Husker’s great defensive lineman had a thunderbolt at the opposing veteran, which was the proper punctuation to end a first half when you hold a team in 31 yards, have three sacks and six tackles for a loss. Husker’s defense had not only shut out Minnesota from the scoreboard, it had almost completely knocked out the Gopher attack.
Minnesota Football vs. Nebraska: The Elite, The Meh & The Ugly – The Daily Gopher
The $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy stays where it belongs
Note: Interim DC Bill Busch has three shutout halves to his name since he took over that role in mid-September
Brandon Cavanaugh (@BCav402) Nov 5, 2022
Caleb Tannor was passionate on the postgame stage.
“They came out harder than us (in the second half).”
“We’ve gotten too comfortable.”
You can tell Tannor cares so much about this team.
Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) Nov 5, 2022
Trey Palmer dropped it to fourth. ball game.
Minnesota wins 20-13 in Lincoln, a fourth straight win against Nebraska.
Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) Nov 5, 2022
