With a goal from a freshman, Stone Ridge conquers the ISL field hockey title





Reply to this story Remark Sometimes you just need a freshman to have a good day, and on Sunday, Stone Ridges Annie Luongo had a good day in the Independent School League’s hockey championship game. Seeking their first post-season title since 2019, second-seeded Gators defeated Georgetown Visitation 1-0 at Episcopal High in Alexandria thanks to a second-quarter goal from Luongo. After failing to convert on back-to-back penalty corner attempts early in the second frame, Stone Ridge (14-3) finally snuck a shot past Visitation goalkeeper Shea Keating on his third attempt. Senior Captain Corey White gave a pass to the top of the firing circle. The ball fired to Luongo, who ripped a low shot that bounced off a Cubs defender and past Keating, who was otherwise clear. “I’m just so proud of this team,” said Stone Ridge Coach Gloria Nantulya. They worked their ass off. They wanted this more than I think they wanted anything else this season. Luongo, who came off the bench on Sunday afternoon, has spent time in and out of the lineup due to a penchant for picking up yellow cards, Nantulya said. For junior Hallie Slidell, a Davidson commit, it was special to see Luongo as the difference maker against Visitation (12-4-1, 12-1-1). It’s just exciting to see the younger girls starting to get their confidence in the team and score that goal, Slidell said. You see their confidence growing and you see the excitement on their faces. Stone Ridge had previously lost to regular season champion Visitation 3-2 in overtime in October when Cubs senior Mary Williams scored a hat-trick. On Sunday, the Gators made sure to lean on their defense and standout goalkeeper Tayla Williams. Both teams came in with impressive numbers. Visitation (12-4-1), which has won the regular season or postseason title each of the past three years, boasted a plus-27 goal difference; Stone Ridge was on plus-35. On defense, both teams conceded just seven goals in the competition. Visitation coach Haley Bowcutt, who played at American University and in her freshman year leads the varsity team she previously coached from the junior varsity, credited Stone Ridges defense for limiting her side. Just a little more urgency, a little more hunger to get to the ball, Bowcutt said of what the difference was on Sunday. They were teeming with it, and it was hard to find options when they’re putting three or four people on the line. With a much improved conference compared to the past few years, more players are joining their high school teams with club level field hockey experience. Stone Ridge challenged himself with a tough schedule, including games against nationally ranked Archbishop Spalding and Garrison Forest. Although they lost both, the Gators felt prepared for big games. Also helping the Gators feel ready on Sunday: The Whites family hosted a breakfast for the players and coaches, a tradition that last happened when the team won in 2019. Were all together, and it’s just really special to spend all day together and then come out here and play as a team definitely helps, White said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11/06/with-goal-freshman-stone-ridge-captures-isl-field-hockey-title/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos