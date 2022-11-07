Tennis Men Close Out Fall Tennis in Michigan, Florida





CHAMPAGNE, fig. Illinois men’s tennis ended the fall 2022 tennis schedule in Gainesville, Florida, and Ann Arbor, Michigan, November 4-6. Hunter Heck , Kenta Miyoshi and Oliver Okonkwo joined the Gator Invite while Tyler Bowers , Nic Meister , Mathis Debru and Lucas Horve competed in the Big Ten Singles and Doubles Championships. Gator Invitation Due to the uneven number of players, Miyoshi teamed up with Emilio Sanchez of UCF for the doubles. The pair defeated Will Grant (Florida)/Connor Krug (Duke) mixed school pair 8-7, before bowing 8-6 to Jonah Braswell/Lukas Greif in the next round. In the back draw, Miyoshi/Sanchez faced Antonio Prat/Martin Vergara Del Puerto from Miami (Fla.). The score was not recorded. Heck and Okonkwo teamed up to defeat Auburn’s Raul Dobai/Jan Galka, 8-5, before dropping the next round’s match against UCF’s Bogdan Pavel/Lleyton Cronje, 8-5. The pair came in the back draw against Breno Marques/PJ Kotan of North Florida, beating the Ospreys 8-5. In singles, Heck took his first round win in a 6-2, 6-2 sweep against UCF’s Quinn Snyder. Heck continued his success with a 7-6(5), 6-2 win over Duke’s Krug before losing the next game 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 to Florida’s Nate Bonetto. Okonkwo dropped his first game against Togan Tokac of Florida, 6-0, 6-2, on the first day of the singles matches. The transfer then went into the back draw where he took three wins: 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 against UCF’s Bogdan Pavel and 7-6,6-2 against UCF’s Snyder. Miyoshi also dropped his first match, a three-set battle against Duke’s Andrew Dale, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. In the back draw, Miyoshi lost his match to Rodrigo Crespo of North Florida, 2-6,7-5, 6-4. Miyoshi then played in the consolation games, winning his first against Auburn’s Spencer Gray, 6-2, 7-5, and dropping his second, 0-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4), to North Florida’s Leonard Bierbaum . . B1G singles and doubles championships Debru and Horve started the day with an 8-4 doubles win against William Gleason/Lars Johann of Nebraska before going out against Jagger Saylor/Luka Vukovic of Indiana, 8-5. Meister and Bowers dropped both of their doubles: first against Nishanth Basavareddy/Luc Boulier, 8-5 and then against Mihailo Popovic/Jared Pratt, 8-5. Bowers took a 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 singles win against Purdue’s Michal Wozniak and a 6-4, 6-3 win against Indiana’s Michael Andre. The freshman dropped his third game, 3-6, 6-3 6-4, against Northwestern’s Natan Spear. Debru dropped his main draw against Kazuki Matsuno, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3). In the consolation games, Northwestern’s Frenchman defeated Max Bengtsson 6-3, 6-2, but lost his last to Michigan State’s Max Sheldon 5-7, 6-2, 10-5. Meister went 1-1 in singles, taking a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to Lars Johann and then a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Ilya Tiraspolsky.

