Sri Lanka Cricket Bans Danushka Gunathilaka From All Forms Of Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket said on Monday it has suspended player Danushka Gunathilaka after he was charged with four counts of sexual assault in Australia. The sport’s local governing body said the 31-year-old batsman, who was in Australia for the T20 World Cup, has been “immediately suspended from all forms of play”.

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was also released on bail by a Sydney court on Monday after he was charged with sexual assault while in Australia to play in the T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, “Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee has decided to immediately suspend national player Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket and will not consider him for selections after being informed that Mr Gunathilaka had been arrested and charged with sexual assault on a woman in Australia,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

In addition, Sri Lanka Cricket will take the necessary steps to promptly investigate the alleged crime, and steps will be taken following the conclusion of the aforementioned lawsuit in Australia to punish the said player if found guilty.

Sri Lanka Cricket would like to emphasize that it has a ‘zero tolerance’ policy for such behavior by a player and will provide all necessary support to Australian law enforcement authorities to conduct an impartial investigation into the incident.

Gunathilaka attended the court through a video link. The bail hearing took place at Downing Center Court in Sydney.

Defense attorney Ananda Amaranath did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka, who was with the national team for Australia’s T20 World Cup, was arrested here on November 6 on a charge of sexual assault, prompting the government of Lanka to order an “immediate investigation” into the incident.

It has been learned that Gunathilaka, 31, was arrested in the wee hours of Sunday and taken to Sydney City Police Station following an investigation into alleged sexual assault on a woman on Nov. 2.

