Auburn, Dan Lanning have mutual interest in Tigers head coach

Next in our “making the case” series of Auburn head coaching candidates is Dan Lanning, head coach of the Oregon Ducks.

Our sources have confirmed that there are mutual interest between Auburn and Lanning, who is nine games in his head coaching tenure with Oregon. Other reports have confirmed that Lanning and Auburn have been in touch.

This could all be a game to get an extension from the Ducks.

Here’s a look at Lanning’s resume, why he’s babysitting the Plains, and why the Tigers might be chasing him further.

The fit

“Culture fit” is a phrase that is often thrown around without fully understanding what it means. It’s not just about personality. It’s also about winning.

Being a cultural fit differs from school to school. Some fan bases rely more on certain people. Others, less. Sam Pittman and Arkansas are a great example of what it means to be an appropriate culture.

Some places don’t need the right personality to succeed. Brian Kelly and LSU are a good current example. Nick Saban didn’t sit well with Alabama when he started coaching for the Tide.

After this last round with Bryan Harsin, you could say that while the Tigers need someone who will win, but also someone who can blend into the landscape a little better. Someone who can earn the support of the fanbase and also support it by winning.

Dan Lanning is a stand-up coach who poses no personality risk like Lane Kiffin or Hugh Freeze. Bottom line. Plus, he’s arguably a better recruiter than either.

The central heating

Oregon record: 7-1

Overall record: 7-1

Head Coaching Experience: Oregon

Other experience: Pittsburgh (GA), Arizona State (GA/RC), Sam Houston State (DB), Alabama (GA), Memphis (ILB), Georgia (DC/OLB)

Notes: Lanning holds two National Championships as a GA for the Crimson Tide (2015) and a Defensive Coordinator for the Bulldogs (2021). A carriage cut from the Kirby Smart/Nick Saban tree and now finding success at a Power Five track should be highly considered.

Perhaps the most impressive part of his resume is his most recent for Oregon: leading one of the best defensive units of the 21st century (Georgia) to a national title. Georgia’s 2021 defense is the second-best of any national title-winning teams since 2005, just behind 2011’s Alabama. That defense was legendary. Lanning could recover that side of the ball for Auburn.

My thoughts

Since his former team’s blowout loss in the season opener, Lanning’s Oregon squad has been getting better and better—and tearing through the Pac-12 slate so far. He has earned six five-star engagements during his time at Georgia and has a solid recruiting reputation. He produced two top-three defensive units with the Bulldogs and has everything an SEC school could want: competition experience, two national titles as GA and DC, recruiting talent and a proven ability to develop talent.

He has anything but a long track record as a head coach. He can recruit, he’s a proven winner in the SEC, and his personality would fit right in on the Plains.

It should also be noted that former Oregon coach Willie Taggart retired from the Ducks in 2017 after one season to coach the state of Florida.

Anything is possible here with Auburn and Lanning.

