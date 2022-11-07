St. Johns Runs Away With Its Second Consecutive WCAC Field Hockey Title





Reply to this story Remark Molly Bruner recalls sitting in the stands of Catholic University in 2018 as a seventh-grader, watching the St. Johns field hockey team fall for Good Counsel in double overtime in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title game. Her older sister, Emily, was a senior on that Cadets team. The younger Bruner, now a junior striker for the Cadets, and senior Leah Morrison whose older sister, Clara, also played in that loss to Good Counsel four years ago, reflected on that memory before the Cadets and Falcons went head-to-head again on Sunday night. year. title at stake. On their arms they wrote Win 4 followed by the initials of their sisters and one of their best friends. On the Sunday night of the third quarter at Catholic, with St. Johns already leading by two, the duo brought the Cadets even closer to what their sisters couldn’t. Morrison sent a long pass and Bruner sent the ball through for the Cadets’ third goal. It all but sealed the 3-0 win and the second straight WCAC title for St. Johns. [The 2018 loss] really fueled me to get that chance to play under the lights, Bruner said. When that ball came to me, I thought: I have to take my chance now. With a goal from a freshman, Stone Ridge conquers the ISL field hockey title It’s a lot of redemption and a full circle, said Morrison, who like Clara will play field hockey in Syracuse. I just knew she would get it at the right time. It worked when it had to. That moment produced the loudest roars from Cadets supporters and sent goosebumps to Coach Corey Kelly, who has been at the helm since 2014. Her squad followed an undefeated campaign with a dominating 14-1 season and a broadcast of the seven-time WCAC champions. It’s not easy to score on a team like Good Counsel, but they’ll dig deep until that’s done, Kelly said. On Sunday, it took the Cadets five minutes to find the back of the Falcons cage. From the edge of the circle, junior midfielder Colleen Maloney fired a shot past goalkeeper Zoe Tate. The Cadets remained aggressive against the Falcons (14-6-1) in the first half, receiving penalty corners as their defense consistently ignored the Good Counsels attack. They broke through again almost six minutes into the second quarter, when sophomore midfielder Alexandra Snyder drove in a goal from a penalty corner. St. Johns Doubles Up With Another WCAC Girls Soccer Championship Bruner’s relationship with Morrison extends beyond the legacy of their St. Johns family. Like many of her teammates, Bruner’s primary sport is lacrosse, she didn’t play hockey until last year. Morrison has played an important role in its development. My main sport is hockey, and looking at these girls I don’t think I could pick it up that easily, said Morrison, whose team beat Bishop Ireton for last year’s WCAC title. They improve so much every day. After the final horn, Kelly spent a moment with Good Counsel Coach Kelly Massino, who has reached the WCAC title game in six of her seven years. Captains Mary Dow and Erin Fagan were the only seniors in her starting lineup. l [told Kelly]”You can have these, I’ll have you next year and the year after that,” Massino said.

