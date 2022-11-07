Sports
Teen Holger Rune upsets Novak Djokovic and wins Paris Masters
Paris Masters: The 19-year-old came out of a set-down and won 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.© AFP
Danish teenager Holger Rune shocked six-time champion Novak Djokovic when he took his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday, after coming out of a set-down to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Rune, 19, became the youngest winner of the tournament in Paris since Boris Becker in 1986, after beating five top-10 players in as many days. He is the fifth winner of the Masters this season and will be the first Danish man to break into the top 10 on Monday. Djokovic had not lost to Bercy since his defeat to Karen Khachanov in the 2018 final, although he failed two years ago. played the tournament.
The former world number one reached the final on Sunday after winning 21 of 22 matches since the start of Wimbledon, which he won for the seventh time in July to rival Pete Sampras.
The Serb broke for a 3-1 lead when Rune served back-to-back double faults in what was his fourth consecutive final, but first at Masters level.
Djokovic held on comfortably to pocket the opening set and appeared to have Rune on the line as he took a 40-0 lead over his opponent’s service in the first game of the second set.
But Rune fought back superbly to thwart Djokovic and swung the momentum in his favor by immediately breaking to lead 2-0 the next game, which proved enough to force a decider.
The 16-year age difference between the pair was the biggest in a Masters final since Rafael Nadal, when 19, defeated 35-year-old Andre Agassi in Montreal in 2005.
Rune’s inexperience resurfaced when he made a double foul trying to make a big second serve to give Djokovic a 3-1 lead, but the Dane showed his remarkable character to break back straight away.
Instead, it was Djokovic who burst when the pressure was at its peak and spiked a forehand wide to give Rune a chance to serve for the trophy.
promoted
Rune endured six break points in a marathon final before securing the title after two hours and 34 minutes to complete an incredible week in the French capital.
(This story was not edited by NDTV staff and was generated automatically from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/tennis/teenager-holger-rune-upsets-novak-djokovic-to-win-paris-masters-3496202
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Teen Holger Rune upsets Novak Djokovic and wins Paris Masters
- Google Cloud and Solana Collaboration Boosts Tokens by 15%
- Featured actor to release Yashoda in Tamil and Malayalam
- Ronna McDaniel says RNC ‘can’t afford Donald Trump’s legal fees’ if he announces 2024 offer
- Imran Khan assassination attempt: SC orders Punjab IG to register FIR within 24 hours
- St. Johns Runs Away With Its Second Consecutive WCAC Field Hockey Title
- Arbaaz Khan on his son Arhaan Khans career in Bollywood: he helped Karan Johar | Bollywood
- CCI could fine Google for the third time.This time it’s a smart TV: report
- Demonetization failure: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet to acknowledge ‘epic failure’ of demonetization movement: Kharge
- 7 Times MC Stan Served Us Looks In Bigg Boss 16
- Italy: Authorities must urgently allow rescued people to land in Catania
- Samantha Kurit paints Evanston monuments and animal portraits