Teen Holger Rune upsets Novak Djokovic and wins Paris Masters

Danish teenager Holger Rune shocked six-time champion Novak Djokovic when he took his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday, after coming out of a set-down to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Rune, 19, became the youngest winner of the tournament in Paris since Boris Becker in 1986, after beating five top-10 players in as many days. He is the fifth winner of the Masters this season and will be the first Danish man to break into the top 10 on Monday. Djokovic had not lost to Bercy since his defeat to Karen Khachanov in the 2018 final, although he failed two years ago. played the tournament.

The former world number one reached the final on Sunday after winning 21 of 22 matches since the start of Wimbledon, which he won for the seventh time in July to rival Pete Sampras.

The Serb broke for a 3-1 lead when Rune served back-to-back double faults in what was his fourth consecutive final, but first at Masters level.

Djokovic held on comfortably to pocket the opening set and appeared to have Rune on the line as he took a 40-0 lead over his opponent’s service in the first game of the second set.

But Rune fought back superbly to thwart Djokovic and swung the momentum in his favor by immediately breaking to lead 2-0 the next game, which proved enough to force a decider.

The 16-year age difference between the pair was the biggest in a Masters final since Rafael Nadal, when 19, defeated 35-year-old Andre Agassi in Montreal in 2005.

Rune’s inexperience resurfaced when he made a double foul trying to make a big second serve to give Djokovic a 3-1 lead, but the Dane showed his remarkable character to break back straight away.

Instead, it was Djokovic who burst when the pressure was at its peak and spiked a forehand wide to give Rune a chance to serve for the trophy.

Rune endured six break points in a marathon final before securing the title after two hours and 34 minutes to complete an incredible week in the French capital.

