Mountain Hawks close fall portion of season in Princeton Chase





PRINCETON, NJ The Lehigh rowing teams wrapped up their fall season on Lake Carnegie on Sunday as the Mountain Hawks raced in the Princeton 3-Mile Chase. “I am pleased with the day of racing from both boats and the direction this points us for the year as we wrap up the fall racing season,” said freshman head coach Peter Costas. “We’ve seen fitness and technical improvements in a practice environment over the fall, but the real test translates that into a competitive race.” The women finished 41st out of 59 entries, while the men finished 32nd out of 41 boats raced on Lake Carnegie. Costas praised the confidence and composure of the seniors for their performance today. “We got a lot of our seniors today. This was a new challenging environment with very high level competition. There was some high wind for our practice rows on the track yesterday, a lot of things could have pushed this group out of rhythm. It was obvious that our seniors set a confident and focused tone, and it translated into aggressive racing and some of our best rowing moves to date,” Costas added. The Mountain Hawks have completed the fall portion of their schedule and are entering their winter training season with a positive outlook. “We can start with the confidence that we can perform when the time comes,” concluded Costas. Like Lehigh Rowing onfacebookand follow upTwitterandInstagramfor further updates on the Mountain Hawks. Men 32nd of 41 registrations

C Abe Berlin – Senior

8 Max McFadden – Senior

7 Zac Wexler Freshman Year

6 Max O’Meara Freshman

5 Baxter Reihman – Junior

4 Joseph Carruth – Sophomore

3 Andrew Chamber – Senior

2JP Neubert – Seniors

1 Josh Bellon – Senior Women 41 of 59 entries

C Julia McDougall – Sophomore

8 Catherine Hillow – sophomore

7 Mina Peteovic first year

6 Honora Campbell Grad.

5 Jenna O’Dell – Sophomore

4 Cameron Laukaitis – Senior

3 Bailey Lipset – Senior

2 Franki Morrell – Junior

1 Sophia Foster – Sophomore

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lehighsports.com/news/2022/11/6/womens-rowing-mountain-hawks-close-out-fall-portion-of-season-at-princeton-chase.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos