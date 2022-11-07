Shoaib Akhtar returns to Pakistan, wants IND-PAK final at Melbourne Cricket Ground

The final day of the Super 12 round saw results that changed the fortunes of many teams, especially Pakistan.

The Netherlands defeated South Africa in the first match to knock the Proteas out of the tournament and opened the gates for Bangladesh and Pakistan.

In the end, the Men in Green defeated the Tigers to advance to the semi-finals and face New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on November 9th.

However, a week ago when Pakistan had no wins and lost the first two matches, several pundits from Pakistan criticized the Babar Azam-led side and blamed the poor selection behind the teams’ failures.

One of the most prominent cricket personalities to make comments on the Pakistani side was Shoaib Akhtar. After the loss to Zimbabwe, the Rawalpindi Express posted a video saying: What a poor team selection. I had said before the tournament that Pakistan itself would return home in the first week.

Since his prediction has come true, Akhtar has turned around and is now aiming for an Indo-Pak final, similar to the one in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

They proved me wrong. They didn’t come back in the first week. I want to thank South Africa for living up to their reputation of losing crucial matches.

I want Pakistan to meet India in the final. Let’s see how Pakistan and India do in the semi-finals. If India meets Pakistan in the final, the ICC and broadcasters will make the most of it.

Related news