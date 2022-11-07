Shoaib Akhtar returns to Pakistan, wants IND-PAK final at Melbourne Cricket Ground

The final day of the Super 12 round saw results that changed the fortunes of many teams, especially Pakistan.
The Netherlands defeated South Africa in the first match to knock the Proteas out of the tournament and opened the gates for Bangladesh and Pakistan.
In the end, the Men in Green defeated the Tigers to advance to the semi-finals and face New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on November 9th.
However, a week ago when Pakistan had no wins and lost the first two matches, several pundits from Pakistan criticized the Babar Azam-led side and blamed the poor selection behind the teams’ failures.
One of the most prominent cricket personalities to make comments on the Pakistani side was Shoaib Akhtar. After the loss to Zimbabwe, the Rawalpindi Express posted a video saying: What a poor team selection. I had said before the tournament that Pakistan itself would return home in the first week.
Since his prediction has come true, Akhtar has turned around and is now aiming for an Indo-Pak final, similar to the one in the inaugural edition of the tournament.
They proved me wrong. They didn’t come back in the first week. I want to thank South Africa for living up to their reputation of losing crucial matches.
I want Pakistan to meet India in the final. Let’s see how Pakistan and India do in the semi-finals. If India meets Pakistan in the final, the ICC and broadcasters will make the most of it.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos