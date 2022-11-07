Sports
Class 3A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Schedules and results of the play-offs for 2022:6A|5A|4A|3A|2A|1A
These are the playoff sites and times for the Class 3A high school bi-district round playoffs provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.
TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION I PLAY-OFF SCHEDULE
Region I
Denver City (6-4) vs. Dalhart (4-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock’s Lowery Field
Whitesboro (8-1) vs. Vernon (6-4), Thursday 7:00 PM at Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium
Shallowater (9-1) vs. Lamesa (2-7), Thursday 7pm at Woodrow’s Pirate Stadium
Breckenridge (8-2) vs. Paradise (8-2), 7pm Friday at Ponder’s Ponder Field
Tuscola Jim Ned (7-3) vs. Pilot Point (3-7), 7pm Friday at Dublin’s Cervetto Stadium
Bushland (9-1) vs. Kermit (4-6), Thursday 7pm at Wolfforth’s Peoples Bank Stadium
Brock (6-4) vs. Iowa Park (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Graham’s Newton Field
Brownfield (8-2) vs. Muleshoe (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Levelland’s Lobo Stadium
Region II
Pottsboro (9-1) vs. Gladewater (3-7), Thursday 7pm at the Paris Wildcat Stadium
Teague (6-4) vs. Whitney (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco’s Panther Stadium
Jefferson (8-2) vs. Mineola (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Panther Stadium
Grandview (8-2) vs. Fairfield (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Robinson’s Rocket Field
West (9-1) vs. Mexia (3-7), Thursday 7pm at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
Tatum (6-4) vs. Mount Vernon (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field
Malakoff (9-1) vs. Dallas Madison (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium
Winnsboro (9-1) vs. Atlanta (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium
Region III
Diboll (7-3) vs. Buna (4-6), Thursday 7pm at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium
Columbus (9-1) vs. Lorena (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
Orangefield (8-2) vs. Shepherd (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston
Cameron Yoe (7-3) vs. Yoakum (4-6), 7.30pm Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
Franklin (10-0) vs. Hallettsville (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium
Anahuac (8-2) vs. Palestine Westwood (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Willis’ Yates Stadium
Hitchcock (9-1) vs. Little River-Academy (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium
Woodville (8-2) vs. East Chambers (7-3), 7pm Friday at Lumberton’s Raider Stadium
Region IV
Llano (10-0) vs. Cotulla (6-4), 7pm Thursday at Hondo’s Barry Field
Rio Hondo (5-5) vs. Goliad (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Vaqueros Stadium in San Diego
Jourdanton (9-1) vs. Luling (6-4), 7pm Thursday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium
Vanderbilt Industrial (8-2) vs. Falfurrias (7-3), 7:30pm Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium
Edna (9-1) vs. Lyford (7-3), 7pm Friday at Alice’s Memorial Stadium
Hondo (5-5) vs. Universal City Randolph (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Marion’s Veterans Stadium
San Diego (8-2) vs. London (4-5), 7.30pm Friday at Odem’s Owl Stadium
Blank (6-4) vs. Poteet (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium
TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION II PLAY-OFF SCHEDULE
Region I
Crane (7-3) vs. San Angelo TLC (4-6), Friday 7pm at Lamesa’s Tornado Stadium
Idalou (7-3) vs. Friona (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Levelland’s Lobo Stadium
Wall (9-1) Final. Tornillo (0-9), Forfeit
Childress (6-4) vs. Coahoma (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Floydada’s Tyer Stadium
Canadian (8-2) vs. Lubbock Roosevelt (4-6), Thursday 7pm at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium
Early (6-4) vs. Odessa Compass (4-6), Thursday 7pm at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl
Abernathy (8-2) vs. Spearman (3-7), Friday at 4 p.m. at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium
Alpine (4-6) vs. Brady (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ozona’s Lion Stadium
Region II
Comanche (9-1) vs. Henrietta (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium
Bells (8-2) vs. Blooming Grove (7-2), Thursday 7pm at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
Holliday (10-0) vs. Merkel (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Graham’s Newton Field
Scurry-Rosser (7-2) vs. Blue Ridge (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Plano’s Clark Stadium
Palmer (9-0) vs. Howe (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lone Oak’s Buffalo Stadium
Callisburg (6-4) vs. Millsap (7-3), 7pm Thursday at Birdville FAAC in North Richland Hills
Gunter (9-0) Def. Cedar Hill TLC (3-6), Flat Rate
Jacksboro (7-3) vs. Wichita Falls City View (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium
Region III
West Rusk (8-2) vs. Omaha Pewitt (2-7), Friday 7 p.m. at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium
Hemphill (9-1) vs. Wash bowl (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Timpson’s Eakin Stadium
Hooks (8-2) vs. Troup (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ore City’s Rebel Stadium
Gilmer Harmony (5-5) vs. New Waverly (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bruce Field in Athens
Daingerfield (8-2) vs. Anderson-Shiro (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl
The Kalb (8-2) vs. Edgewood (8-2), Thursday 7 p.m. at Sulfur Springs Prim Stadium
Newton (9-1) vs. Hughes Springs (3-7), Thursday 7pm at Center’s Roughrider Stadium
Grand Saline (7-3) vs. New Boston (5-5), Thursday 7pm at Mount Pleasant’s Parker Field
Region IV
Lexington (10-0) vs. Wallis Brazos (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium
Hebbronville (5-5) vs. Natalia (5-5), 19:30 Friday in Mathis’ Pirate Stadium
Tidehaven (8-2) vs. Clifton (3-7), Thursday 7pm at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
Nixon Smiley (6-4) vs. Santa Rosa (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ingleside’s Mustang Stadium
Poth (9-1) vs. George West (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Jounrdanton’s Indian Stadium
Boling (7-3) vs. Buffalo (5-5), 7:30pm Friday at Magnolia’s Bulldog Stadium
Taft (8-2) vs. Comfort (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium
Rogers (7-3) vs. Van Vleck (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Navasota’s Rattler Stadium
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/sports/2022-class-3a-texas-high-school-football-playoff-schedules-results/3116529/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Class 3A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
- Why Fashion Still Uses Toxic Chemicals Forever
- After Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Yash, Brahmastra 2 creators approach Vijay Deverakonda to play Dev : Bollywood News
- Samarkand prepares for the first summit of the Organization of Turkic States
- Finally, the drama of President Jokowi’s fake diploma is over, KPU opens: The results…
- Ex-presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama hit the campaign trail for last-minute arguments
- Google, Apple and Samsung Top Wunderman Thompson’s 2022 Most Inspiring Brands List
- Nanoparticles for Chemoimmunotherapy Against Triple-Negative Breast Ca
- White Lotus’ Will Sharpe (Ethan) Age, Height, Girlfriend, Roles
- Shoaib Akhtar returns to Pakistan, wants IND-PAK final at Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Don’t Breathe 3 shots teased by the Blind Man actor
- Google Pixel 7 review: mediocre flagship smartphone facing resistance