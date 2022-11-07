Holger Rune beats Novak Djokovic in the final of the Masters in Paris as the top 10 tennis players get younger and younger

There are now two teenagers in the top 10 tennis players in the world after Danish 19-year-old Holger Rune beat big favorite Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to win his first Masters title in Paris .

Rune, who defeated top-10 players Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassimeen en route to the final, moves from 18th to 10th place in the ATP ranking, dropping Hurkacz to 11th place.

He joins 19-year-old world number one and US Open champion Alcaraz as the other teen in the top 10, with nine of the top 12 aged 25 or under.

Russian 26-year-old Daniil Medvedev is still relatively young in the world’s number five, while second-ranked Rafael Nadal and world number eight Djokovic, aged 36 and 35, respectively, significantly increase the average age of the top 10 .

“I’m not happy that you beat me, but on the other hand I’m happy for you because I love your personality. You are a very dedicated man who loves tennis,” Djokovic told Rune at the trophy presentation in Paris.

“You’ve put in many hours of hard work, it’s paying off and your future looks bright.”

Holger Rune went from idolizing Novak Djokovic as a kid to beating him in a Masters final at age 19. ( AP: Twitter/Tennis TV )

Rune looked down as six-time Paris champion Djokovic produced an almost flawless opening set, with the Serb virtually unstoppable on his first serve as the 19-year-old struggled with unforced errors.

But the tables turned in the second set, when Rune broke early and the young Dane gained the confidence to respond well under pressure, using his serve and two-handed backhand to good effect to force a decider.

In the final set, Djokovic raced to a 3-1 lead, but Rune quickly broke back, with the Serb asking for a physio during a switchover to check his thigh before the Dane took the set to 3-3.

After winning a break, to lead 6-5, Rune served for the title, but Djokovic defended himself resolutely as the 12th match lasted over 17 minutes, with the crowd rising many times for some compelling rallies to applaud.

ButRune found a reserve of energy to save six break points before sealing the win when Djokovic found the net, and he fell to the ground in relief.

He acknowledged Djokovic during the presentation.

“You’re one of my favorite players. I’ve been watching you since I was a little kid. It’s a pleasure to share the field with you,” said Rune.

“I really enjoyed my time at the tournament here and I can’t wait to be here again next year.”

Rune has withdrawn from the year-end under-21 Next Gen Finals to take his place as the first alternate for the ATP Finals.

He was outside the top 100 at the start of the year, but in 2022 joined the likes of Alcaraz, Borna ori, Pablo Carreo Busta and Taylor Fritz as the first Masters winners.

This year also saw Casper Ruud, Alcaraz and 27-year-old Australian Nick Kyrgios reach their first major final, while Karen Khachanov, Cameron Norrie and Frances Tiafoe also reached the last four for the first time in the majors.

There were similar breakthroughs among the women, with 23-year-old Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina winning her first slam at Wimbledon, while American Danielle Collins and 18-year-old compatriot Coco Gauff finishing second for the first time in Melbourne and Paris respectively. Ons Jabeur from Tunisia also reached her first and second major finals, at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Meanwhile, Iga Witek cemented her place as the newest top player in the WTA, with victories at Roland Garros and the US Open, following Aussie Ash Barty’s shocking retirement in March.

It all came as tennis said goodbye to the legends of the game Roger Federer and Serena Williams, but how long Williams will stay away from the sport remains to be seen.

ABC/Reuters