Kingston bows to defending state champion Northport





There were no apologies and just a little regret for the Kingston field hockey team on Sunday. Defending champion Northport stormed the Tigers in the Class A Regional Final in Accord, scoring four times in the opening quarter, including three in about a minute. In the end, the Section 9 champions were ousted 8-1. I think we were a younger team, we unraveled our nerves a bit in the first quarter, said Kingston coach Kristy Nissen. So if you walk away 4-0 after the first quarter, you feel let down. Nissen told her girls: Forget the first quarter. It’s finished. It is over. Restart the game and see what happens. Kingston played better, although he eventually struggled to get quality shots against a solid Northport defense, the Tigers had a total of eight shots against an NCAA Division I-bound netless. There were times when I thought we were dominating. there were times when I felt like we were evenly matched teams, Nissen said. We just couldn’t finish it. We just couldn’t score the goals we needed. Class C final:Rondout Valley stopped by Carle Place shy of the state’s last four Turning point Julia Cavallo, Emma McLam, Olivia McKenna and Cavallo scored again in the opening quarter. Northport is very good, Nissen said. They use the space on the pitch very well. They will switch fields. They communicate well with each other and they are probably the fastest team we have ever played against. They were just quick with the ball, quick with passing and just moving the field to our defense. As returning state champions, they were everything we thought they would be, she added. Madison Maxwell knocked in the second quarter. Kingstons Emily Beichert got one back in the sixth minute of the third, but McKenna and Brooke Dalton-Vafeades gave them a 7-1 lead. McKenna’s hat-trick was ended in the last minute of the action. Looking forward Northport (20-0) advances to the state Final Four at Centereach on Saturday. The Suffolk County Tigers will face off against Section 1 champion Scarsdale in the semifinals, with Section 3 Cicero-North Syracuse and Section 6 Clarence on the other side of the bracket. The final is on Sunday. Perpetual Section 9 champion Kingston (8-3-1) has to pick up the pieces again and try to find a way to reach the state semifinals for the first time since 2013. We have eighth and ninth graders out there, our eighth graders are some of our strongest players, Nissen said. But as 12 year olds you just don’t know what to expect in a regional competition. So I’m really looking forward to seeing these girls again in a few years. [email protected] Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR

