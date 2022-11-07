



Wolverines selected as No. 4 NCAA seed, will host first and second rounds

NCAA Bracket Buy tickets (Monday at noon) | Tournament Central (to come) INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The University of Michigan hockey team will become the No. 4 overall seed for the 2022 NCAA tournament and will host the first/second round for the sixth time in the program’s history, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday night (November 6). UM (14-5) is one of four schools selected to host four-team NCAA games to be held next Friday and Sunday (November 11-13). Michigan will be joined at Phyllis Ocker Field by Albany, Penn State and Louisville. Michigan will play regionally against the Great Danes (15-4) on Friday (November 11) at noon, with Penn State (15-3) and Louisville (13-7) to follow the NCAA quarterfinal matchup on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. scheduled at 1 p.m. The winner of each first/second round venue will advance to the national semifinals, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18, at UConn’s George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex in Storrs, Conn. The NCAA Championship game at 1:30 PM on Sunday, November 20. Day tickets for the first/second round cost $8 for adults, $5 for students 18 and under, and $3 per ticket for groups of 10 or more. All tickets are general admission. Tickets go on sale on Monday (November 7) at noon and can be purchased online at MGoBlue.com/tickets, by phone (734-764-0247 or 1-866-296-6849) or in person at the UM Ticket Office ( 1000 S. State St.). Michigan makes its 19th appearance in the NCAA tournament and eighth in as many seasons. UM has a 21-16 record in NCAA Tournament games and has progressed to the semifinals in five of his 18 previous appearances, most recently reaching the NCAA Championship game in the spring of 2021 – the third trip to the finals and the first since winning the national title in 2001. The Wolverines earned the Big Ten Conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament after capturing the program’s record eighth tournament title earlier this afternoon in Columbus, Ohio, with a 2-1 victory over No. 3 Northwestern. Michigan has won 10 of its last 11 games, surpassing its opponents 33-6 and taking seven ranked wins. The Big Ten advanced five teams to the NCAA tournament — the most for any conference for the second year in a row. Northwestern (No. 2) and Maryland (No. 3) also earned seeds and host sites, while Penn State and Iowa rounded out the conference rosters. Albany earned America East’s automatic bid after beating Stanford 2-1 in a tournament final shootout to qualify for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018. Michigan leads the all-time series against Albany 3-1, including a 4-1 decision against the Great Danes last season at a neutral ground in Ithaca, NY

