Gunathilaka Denied Bail By Local Court In Sydney, Sri Lanka Cricket Suspends Him From All Forms Of Cricket

Sri Lankan Danushka Gunathilaka was released on bail by a local court in Sydney on Monday after he was charged with sexually assaulting a woman, while his country’s cricket board suspended him from all forms of the game with immediate effect. Gunathilaka, 31, who was arrested in the early hours of Sunday before the Sri Lankan team’s departure from Australia, attended the hearing via video link in Downing Center local court from Surry Hills cells. Gunathilaka was handcuffed and wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans during his virtual presence at the hearing, according to a report in “Sydney Morning Herald.” SLC’s ExCo has decided to immediately suspend national player Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket and will not consider him for selections. READ https://t.co/0qp6lNVEoH — Sri Lanka cricket (@OfficialSLC) Nov 7, 2022 His lawyer, Mr Ananda Amaranath, filed a bail request during the “closed court” hearing and Magistrate Robert Williams declined. “Certainly, we are considering an application to the Supreme Court and that will happen as soon as possible,” Mr Amaranth said in the report. The Sri Lankan team had left Australia without Gunathilaka after being eliminated from the T20 World Cup on Saturday. Mr Amaranath said he understood that “some team officials remained in the country”. In Colombo, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), which has been ordered by the country’s government to investigate the incident, has suspended him. “Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee (SLC) has decided to immediately suspend national player Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket and will not consider him for any selection after being informed that Mr Gunathilaka had been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Australia,” the board said in a statement. “In addition, Sri Lanka Cricket will take the necessary steps to promptly investigate the alleged crime and, following the conclusion of the above-mentioned trial in Australia, steps will be taken to punish the said player if found guilty.” Sri Lanka Cricket said it has a ‘zero tolerance’ policy for such behavior by a player and will provide all necessary support to Australian law enforcement agencies to conduct an impartial investigation into the incident. The lefthanded batter played against Namibia in the first round of the running showpiece and was out for a duck. He was later banned from the tournament due to injury even as the team qualified for the Super 12 stage. The Lankan team finished fourth in Group 1. According to local media reports, Gunathilaka and the woman were in touch for several days after reaching out through an online dating app. Gunathilaka is no stranger to controversies. In 2021, he was banned for one year by Sri Lanka Cricket after breaking the team’s bio-safe bubble during the England tour along with teammates Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella. The board also handed him a six-month suspension in 2018 after he violated the team’s curfew. In the same year, Gunathilaka was also suspended after his unnamed friend was accused of raping a Norwegian woman. In 2017, the board suspended him from six limited-overs matches after finding out that Gunathilaka missed training sessions and showed up for a match without his cricket gear. He has represented Sri Lanka in eight tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20 Internationals.

