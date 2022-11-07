Brian Kelly’s Tigers are the future of college football.

A team cannot improve over the course of a season and then win a national college football championship. that is not precisely WHERE. The best teams always change a bit and come together during the year. But there is some truth down to the last detail. The margin of error, if your grail is a national title, has historically been between zero and one loss, with only sporadic exceptions. Losing a match in September? Depending on who you are and what’s going on around you as the season progresses, you might be out right away. Lose twice in mid-October? You can still go ahead and have a good season, but you won’t be playing for the biggest prize. This limitation is a feature of the sport. A baseball team can be 22-29 in June and then make it to the World Series. College football works differently.

At least it functioned differently. Things will change when the College Football Playoff expands from four teams to 12 in 2024 or 25. In a way, it will devalue the regular season that a team can lose a game, any game, and keep a title pad. In another sense, it will value more regular season games as more teams will spend more of the season on at least nominal title fights. It would be best if everyone in the sport could relearn to love the regular season on their own terms. But that toothpaste is way out of the tube, and right now the way to make more games more important is to put more teams in the CFP.

This year’s LSU Tigers are a window into where college football is headed. In 2019, LSU had the scariest offense and arguably the best team ever, taking the 15-0 record to defend its case. The program quickly lost its way after that, and in mid-2021, it fired Ed Orgeron, the head coach and Cajun son who brought that 2019 title to Baton Rouge. It seemed possible that LSU would remain in the wilderness for several years. But 10 weeks into the following year, under a new coach, the Tigers are closer to the penthouse than the annex. On Saturday night, they defeated blood rival Alabama with a two-point conversion in overtime, effectively knocking the Crimson Tide out of the playoff and keeping itself alive (and atop the SEC West race) despite two previous losses. They still determine their own destiny, even in a… four-team post season format. And in the future there will be more teams like them, the ones that looked legitimately bad but recovered in time to become more than just feel-good stories.

LSU is a team from the future, not only because of the way they have made themselves nationally relevant after a rocky start, but also because of the way they are built. In some ways, LSU is less of a current program than the next.

If one word describes college football right now, it’s: big. The players are great. The stadiums are big. (Tiger Stadiums capacity is 102,000.) The television contracts are very, very large. And thanks to all that grandeur and the fact that schools don’t pay players, the contracts for coaches are very, very, terribly big.

Today, for a program like LSU, it is an absolute requirement to be led not only by a good coach, but also by a name. A named coach brings a family tree that aids in recruiting and fundraising. A named coach brings cachet befitting a brand name school, and that cachet is currency. To that end, Scott Woodward, Texas A&M’s athletic director, handed out the largest guaranteed contract in college football history in 2017: 10 years and $75 million to Jimbo Fisher, Florida’s title-winning head coach. Woodward transferred to LSU a few years later, firing Orgeron when things went bad, then hunting for another name. Woodward looked at some of the coaches Fisher, of course, but also Mel Tucker from Michigan, and depending on what reporting and denials you believe, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley (who is now USC’s Lincoln Riley). They settled on Brian Kelly, the longtime coach of Notre Dame.

If someone were to write a screenplay about a college football coach, Kelly could create the template. He has an authoritarian, sometimes purple glow about him. Two separate events during Kelly’s Notre Dame tenure could have ended a coach’s career. One involved a student assistant who died while filming a practice in bad weather. (It was Kelly’s decision to practice outdoors, and an Indiana regulatory agency) found Notre Dame to be institutionally guilty.) Another involved an allegation of sexual assault against a player who, according to prosecutors, the father of Notre Dame, kept his mouth shut and investigated only superficially. (The accuser died by suicide. Kelly defended how he and the school dealt the case.) Kelly’s career was not affected by either case, as Kelly was and remains an exceptionally good football coach. He was a two-time National Champion in Division II, going on to win at Central Michigan and Cincinnati before making Notre Dame a regular, albeit a losing one, in the Bowl Championship Series and its successor, the College Football Playoff. So Kelly is both a winning coach and the kind of coach you hire to show how important you are, like the USC hiring Riley or Miami hiring Mario Cristobal.

The future of elite college football is a perpetual arms race for head coaching. By hiring Kelly, Woodward made sure LSU had one of the biggest guns. The Tigers paid Kelly a small coin, despite him being the opposite of what most people would call a culture adjustment. Kelly is a New Englander who came to Baton Rouge after a long stint in one of the most sedate, upright institutions in the country. He walked into the boisterous, jambalaya-powered tailgate culture of LSU, where the fans are rowdy and proudly Louisiana. Kelly is neither, and it was funny seeing him faking a southern accent in his recruitment. But since LSU ripped off a 7-2 start and knocked out Alabama, he’s shown a point about what’s really fit. It’s not so much that the fit doesn’t matter. All politics is local and all football coaches are politicians. But there are different cultural elements, and one of the LSUs is the love of beating Alabama. Kelly is to win, so it doesn’t matter if he can make a good bowl of gumbo. That he (like Riley at USC, after he came out of Oklahoma) has done so well this year will only lead to more high dollar blockbusters in the future. The fact that Cristobal is struggling in Miami and Fisher’s contract with A&M is heading for disaster will hardly slow things down. Again, it’s a gunfight.

Kelly has that a $100 million 10-year contract is a sign of the times. Such is his selection in this, his first year as leader of the Tigers. LSU will always hang out with four and five star players, even when times are bad. Such is life like a blue-blooded recruiting school. But the Tigers had big problems when Orgerons’ tenure came to an end in 2021, and it’s hard to solve them quickly with players fresh out of high school. So Kelly’s staff worked on the transfer portal. Arizona state quarterback Jayden Daniels was about to fire his head coach, Herm Edwards, amid poor play and an NCAA investigation. The defense has benefited greatly from two Mekhis who played elsewhere last year: safety Mekhi Garner (Louisiana) and tackle Mekhi Wingo (Missouri). Cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, who intercepted Heisman-winning Bryce Young in the end zone on Saturday, came from Oklahoma State. That’s just a small sample. Wingo got a match ball in the Alabama win, and so did Tigers gambler, Jay Bramblett, who brought Kelly from South Bend. Add to that some critical freshmen like offensive tackles Emery Jones and Will Campbell, linebacker Harold Perkins and tight end Mason Taylor, himself a Saturday big star, and LSU has quickly put a war machine into action.

With that newly congealing roster for a newly congealing coaching staff, it may come as no surprise that LSU looked so dubious to start the year. They lost to the state of Florida in week 1. They should have won and would have had calamities without numerous special teams, the most crushing of which was a failed protection leading to a blocked extra point to cap the one point loss. A subsequent loss to Tennessee was an extended ass-kicking that looked even worse than it was due to LSU’s revenue problems, which started at the opening kick-off. Most of the time, though, LSU hasn’t looked so scruffy. Elsewhere, there has been enough chaos that by simply staying on track and getting better, LSU has gotten a non-zero national championship shot as the season enters its most dramatic weeks.

What’s in the near future of LSU is hard to say. It’s almost mid-November and they’re on the other side of their annual slugfest in Bama with just two losses. Winning would mean winning the SEC, and LSU would then become the first playoff team to lose two and possibly the nothing but one before the size goes from four to twelve. The three remaining regular season games are all against teams that LSU should beat (Arkansas, UAB and Fishers A&M). Most likely, LSU will win the SEC West and then be food for Georgia, currently the distant No. 1 team in the sport. But you never know, and LSU’s most magical seasons tend to sneak up on people a bit. Their 2007 team lost twice and world historical chaos needed to make the title game, which it subsequently won.

More will follow in the coming years. Teams will continue to throw huge piles of money at coaches who look good in press releases, and some of those coaches, like Kelly, will actually turn out to be very good. Those coaches are increasingly expected to win quickly no matter how their teams fared in the years before they arrived. The allure of the transfer portal and of a more accessible 12-team play-off will be petrol on an expectant fire. And when teams misstep a few times, as LSU did this fall, they are expected to hold out, with so much theoretically still to gain. The next chapter for 2022 LSU is unknowable, but the next chapter for college football is written big: more teams like 2022 LSU.