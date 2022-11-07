How to watch Billie Jean King Cup 2022 tennis on TV and livestream





The Billie Jean King Cup will see some of the best tennis players in the world go head to head in a national team match play format. A number of top female tennis players will unite with their compatriots in a battle for the trophy.

Great Britain is out of Emma Raducanu due to injury, but show off Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson in their lineup. Team USA has the strongest lineup of finalists based on WTA rankings. World No.3 Jessica Pegula, No.4 Coco Gauff and No.11 Madison Keys are all in the fold. However, if the women’s game has taught us anything in recent years, it’s that ranking matters very little, with few truly dominant forces and highly unpredictable results all contributing to exciting tournaments. RadioTimes.com has collected everything you need to know about how to watch the Billie Jean King Cup 2022 tennis tournament. When is the Billie Jean King Cup 2022? The tournament starts on tuesday 8 november 2022. It will come to an end with the final on Sunday 13 November 2022. Watch Billie Jean King Cup and Stream Live in the UK The tournament will be broadcast live on bt sports during the week. There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can get BT TV and Sport from just 15 per month. With a NOW pass you can add the Big Sport package for 40 euros per month, including all channels from BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports. You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly subscription without entering into a contract. Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets. Great Britain’s matches are also broadcast live on the BBC Sport website. Billie Jean King Cup 2022 Schedule Group stage: Tuesday 8 Friday 11 November

Semi-final: Saturday 12 November

The Billie Jean King Cup final will be held at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. The venue can accommodate 8,200 fans and will be buzzing with time as some of the world's top female tennis players showcase their talents for their country.

