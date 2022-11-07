Vadlamudi leads women’s tennis at Harvard Invitational





ALLSTON, Mass. Boston University women’s tennis closed its fall at the Harvard Invitational on Sunday. freshman Navya Vadlamudi led the Terriers with a 2-0 performance in singles, while BU took a combined 12 wins in singles and doubles over the weekend. In singles, Vadlamudi defeated her Boston College opponent in straight sets 6-4, 6-1. In her game against Harvard, she dropped the first set 6-1, but came back to win the second 6-2 and force a tiebreak. The newcomer eventually won the tiebreak 1-0 (6) to complete her undefeated weekend. Winning at least one singles match in straight sets this weekend were seniors Erica Di Battista and Steph Nguyen junior Victoria Carlsten and freshmen Emily Zhao . Graduation Shelly Yaloz also took a singles win against her Boston College opponent. Five of the BU’s victories over the weekend were in doubles. Yaloz and junior Kaitlin Tano , as well as Carlsten and Vadlamudi, defeated BC opponents 6-4 and 6-1, respectively. sophomore Michelle Kleynerman and Di Battista, sophomore Nina Gulbransen and Zhao, and sophomore Sydney Sharma and Tan all defeated their Harvard opponents. Sharma and Tan had the biggest doubles margin for BU with a 6-0 win. The Terriers will be back in action in the spring when they start the regular season. More details about the spring schedule will be announced at a later date. RESULTS singles Michelle Kleynerman (0-2) loss to Marice Aguiar (BC) 7-6, 3-6, 1-0 (6)

loss to Charlotte Owensby (Harvard) 6-3, 6-3 Victoria Carlsten (1-1) loss to Sophia Edwards (BC) 6-3, 6-0

secure. Holly Fischer (Harvard) 6-2, 6-3 Shelly Yaloz (1-0) secure. Muskan Mahajan (BC) 3-0, b. Erica Di Battista (1-1) secure. Hailey Wilcox (BC) 6-3, 6-1

loss to Maxi Duncan (Harvard) 7-5, 6-4 Kaitlin Tano (0-2) loss to Seren Agar (BC) 6-2, 6-4

loss to Sophia Ho (Harvard) 6-0, 2-6, 1-0 (6) Navya Vadlamudi (2-0) secure. Natalie Eordekian (BC) 6-4, 6-1

secure. Angel You (Harvard) 1-6, 6-2, 1-0 (6) Sydney Sharma (0-2) loss to Angel You (Harvard) 6-2, 5-7, 1-0 (5)

lost to Iveta Daujotaite (Harvard) 6-4, 6-4 Steph Nguyen (1-0) secure. Mihaela Marcelescu (Harvard) 6-0, 6-2 Emily Zhao (1-1) secure. Demi Snyder (Harvard) 6-2, 6-2

loss to Mihaela Marcelescu (Harvard) 6-4, 6-2 Nina Gulbransen (0-1) loss to Demi Snyder (Harvard) 6-4, 6-3 doubles Michelle Kleynerman / Erica Di Battista (1-1) loss to Sophia Edwards/Marice Aguiar (BC) 6-4

secure. Holly Fischer/Rachel Arbitman (Harvard) 6-3 Shelly Yaloz / Kaitlin Tano (1-0) secure. Hailey Wilcox/Seren Agar (BC) 6-4 Victoria Carlsten / Navya Vadlamudi (1-1) secure. Natalie Eordekian/Muskan Mahajan (BC) 6-1

loss to Angel You/Sany Gawande (Harvard) 7-5 Sydney Sharma / Steph Nguyen (0-1) loss to Angel You/Iveta Daujotaite (Harvard) 6-2 Nina Gulbransen / Emily Zhao (1-1) secure. Demi Snyder/Mihaela Marcelescu (Harvard) 7-6

loss to Kayla Leschly/Sophia Ho (Harvard) 6-4 Sydney Sharma / Kaitlin Tano (1-0) secure. Iveta Daujotaite/Charlotte Owensby (Harvard) 6-0

