AP Top 25: Georgia Locks No. 1, ‘Bama Drops to No. 10’
Georgia tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU climbing to No. 4 and Alabama all the way to No. 10.
The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after battering Tennessee in a 1-2 matchup on Saturday. Georgia received 62 out of 63 votes for first place from the media panel in the AP Top 25 presented by the Regions Bank.
No. 2 Ohio State got the other first vote. Michigan rose one spot to #3 and TCU rose three spots to its highest position since late in the 2017 season.
No. 5 Tennessee fell three places after losing on the road to the defending national champions.
For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, Alabama and Clemson lost on the same day and both tumbled in the rankings. The Crimson Tide (7-2) fell by one point in overtime at LSU to finish at number 10, their worst ranking since 2015.
LSU rose eight places to number 7, the Tigers’ best ranking since they started at number 6 in 2020. That was when they stumbled out of the gate a season after winning the national title.
Oregon reached a season-high No. 6 and Pac-12 rivals No. 8 Southern California and No. 9 UCLA finished in the top 10.
Clemson dropped seven places to a season-lowest No. 12 after losing to Notre Dame. Last year, the Tigers fell completely out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2011.
POLL POINTS
Alabama maintained its top-10 rankings and its streak of weeks ranked in the top 10. The Crimson Tide has a run of 120 straight polls that are no worse than 10. That’s the second-longest run in AP polling history. , behind Miami (1985-1993).
IN
No. 18 Texas has been yo-yoed back on the rankings this week and still has a shot at winning the Big 12.
No. 20 Notre Dame went from Preseason #5 to Unranked in Week Three. After taking a detour, the Fighting Irish are back in the standings.
No. 24 Washington had a moment in September and then stumbled on the road. The Huskies are very tough at home and that has been good enough.
The state of Florida No. 25 was in the rankings for a week in October before losing three games. The Seminoles can stay this time.
FROM
Atlantic Coast Conference rivals Syracuse and Wake Forest exited the rankings after absorbing second consecutive losses. The Demon Deacons are unranked for the first time this season.
Oklahoma State is also outside the Top 25 for the first time this season.
Oregon State had a weeklong stay after breaking a drought in the Top 25 of nine seasons.
CONFERENCE CALL
SEC 5 (Nos. 1, 5, 7, 10, 11).
Pac-12 5 (Nos. 6, 8, 9, 13, 24).
ACC 4 (Nos. 12, 15, 17, 25).
Big Ten 4 (Nos. 2, 3, 14, 21).
Big 12 3 (Nos. 4, 18, 23).
American 2 (Nos. 16, 22).
Independents 2 (Nos. 19, 20).
RANKED vs. RANKED
no. 10 Alabama at No. 11 Mississippi.
No. 24 Washington at No. 6 Oregon.
No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas.
No. 22 UCF at No. 16 Tulane.
___ Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com
____
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the APs college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
