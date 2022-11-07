Longtime Colorado Avalanche color commentator Peter McNab dies of cancer

Peter McNab had a notebook with him. He scribbled his observations during Avalanche games while providing color commentary for the live broadcast. He researched his own statistics and recorded them in the notebook before the matches. Altitude TV has people finding stats to prepare the on-air talent. But McNab kept his findings a secret.

“It was kind of his bible,” says Nuggets broadcaster Vic Lombardi, who sometimes anchors Avalanche coverage from the studio. “We all have information: ‘We need to watch out for this tonight. These are the trends.’ But then we all knew, Peter has his own stuff. He would say to us, “Wait till you hear this tonight.” He would never share it until we were in the air. That was the coolest thing.”

McNab, the Colorado Avalanche’s longtime analyst for Altitude TV, has died, the team announced on Sunday. He was 70.

Admired by peers for his encyclopedic knowledge and steady, reliable presence even in the face of cancer, McNab dubbed Avalanche games for 26 years, spanning the franchise’s entire existence in Denver. He was loved by hockey fans in Colorado for the passionate and honest analysis he brought to broadcasts.

“I will remember Peter McNab as the ultimate father of Colorado hockey,” Lombardi said. “He taught people for three decades – kids, newbies to hockey – he taught us the whole sport. Peter McNab arrived with the team. He introduced us to basic hockey. He introduced us to the NHL. He introduced us to championships. The Avs gave this city its first-ever championship and Peter McNab took us for the ride.”

McNab announced on September 29, 2021 that he was battling cancer. He continued to call games for the Avalanche and was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in December 2021. In February, he announced that doctors said his cancer was in remission, but in recent months he has returned as the Avalanche prepared to defend his Stanley Cup title. McNab called games at the start of the season in October, but as his health declined, he was absent from the broadcasts.

McNab was born into a hockey family in Vancouver. His father, Max, played for the Detroit Red Wings and then became an NHL manager. His brother, David, retired from the Anaheim Ducks front office in 2021.

But McNab’s own career blossomed in Denver. He was a standout striker for the University of Denver, where he landed on the NHL radars and was drafted by the Buffalo Sabers in 1972. It was the start of a 14-year NHL career in which he scored 363 goals and scored 813 points. the Sabers, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils, where his father was the general manager.

In three seasons with DU (1970-73), McNab racked up 170 career points, still 10th in program history. He led the Pioneers to a national runner-up with 32 goals in his final college season.

“Peter was a great narrator of the game and had the incredible ability to connect viewers and fans with not only what happened on the ice, but also the history of the sport,” DU coach David Carle said in a statement.

McNab’s television career began in New Jersey, where he spent eight seasons as Devils Games. When the Quebec Nordiques moved to Denver and became the Colorado Avalanche, he joined the booth.

His first year calling Avs games was a dream season. The city’s new team won the Stanley Cup in 1996, led by stars such as Peter Forsberg, Patrick Roy and Joe Sakic, who is now the Avalanche’s president of hockey operations.

“(McNab) was a staple in the local hockey community, going back to his years at the University of Denver and working with the Avs for nearly 30 years,” Sakic said in a statement. “But as good a hockey player as he was, he will be remembered most as a friend to so many.”

Including the players, which McNab did to get to know personally.

“He’s a special man. He always came to sit next to me in my booth on the practice track, and we just talked about what was going on, talked about things in the competition,” said former Avalanche forward Matt Duchene. “I always enjoyed our conversations. After his career you could tell he still wanted to be a part of hockey because he loved it so much. I’ve always really enjoyed meeting people like that.”

Those relationships became apparent in June after the Avs won their third Stanley Cup. As the team celebrated, McNab described the scene from the ice in Tampa. The Lombardi and Altitude live audience watched Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog skate over to him and put his arm around McNab, ready to give an interview.

Like the broadcaster’s first year in Colorado, his last full season also ended in a championship.