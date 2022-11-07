Teen Holger Rune wins first tennis Masters title against Djokovic in Paris





Danish teenager Holger Rune shocked six-time champion Novak Djokovic when he took his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday, after coming out of a set-down to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Rune, 19, became the youngest winner of the Paris tournament since an 18-year-old Boris Becker in 1986 after beating five top-10 players in as many days – the first to do so in the same tournament. He is the fifth first Masters winner this season and will be the first Danish man to break into the top 10 on Monday. “It means everything to me, a perfect way to end the week,” said Rune. “It was an incredible tournament.” After winning the title in Stockholm straddling second place in Sofia and Basel, Rune started his fourth final in a row by saving three match points in the opening round by beating Stan Wawrinka. He then eliminated Hubert Hurkacz followed by Andrey Rublev before beating Carlos Alcaraz when the world number one was injured while trailing by a set in the quarter-finals. Rune broke Felix Auger-Aliassime’s 16-game winning streak to face . to set up Djokovicwho had not lost to Bercy since his defeat to Karen Khachanov in the 2018 final. “For someone so young to show this composure and maturity in a big game like this is very impressive. He’s had a week of his life,” said Djokovic. Djokovic held on comfortably to pocket the opening set and appeared to have Rune on the line as he took a 40-0 lead over his opponent’s service in the first game of the second set. Turning point (AFP) Read more about FRANCE 24 English Also read:

