Ties shine in Princeton | ties from Wisconsin





PRINCETON, NJ- The Wisconsin men’s rowing program sent three boats to close out the fall racing season on Sunday’s Princeton Chase and put on a successful performance. In a field of 40 boats, the Wisconsin Aentry finished third in the championship opening round eight with a time of 13:25.706, 25 seconds behind the winning Syracuse A team entry. Wisconsin B wasn’t far behind, finishing 15th with a time of 14:01.022. In the second round of the championship, eight of the Badgers shone, finishing first and second in a field of 22 boats. Wisconsin A finished in 13:19.681 with Wisconsin B right behind them, coming in with a time of 13:35.310. The Badgers also entered the fourth championship, coming in 21st out of a field of 32 boats. Their time was 15:33,197. Next one: The Badgers will get the winter off from racing and are scheduled for March 25 at Marietta in Ohio. Straight from the coast Head Coach Chris Clark “It worked out well for the Badgers today. “In the first race the guys thought they had an excellent race and they really went for it, so we’re really happy with that. There is one big bend and we were blocked for quite a long time by the boat in front of us that didn’t give way so that cost us a lot. We had to go out and around a corner, so I was happy to see that because the margin was a little too big between Syracuse, Princeton and us. That mattered a lot. “With regard to the second lap, Syracuse and Princeton split into four and we stayed in eights, so the field was watered down, but nevertheless we finished first and second. Our first eight were six seconds faster in the second race and the second eight were 26 seconds faster Part of that is that there are six sophomores learning on the job so it was an excellent performance from them. “We love the Head of the Charles. It’s a festival and a reunion, but this is definitely a race where we’re doing better as it’s only been a few weeks of training. The results could be seen on the water. We are very satisfied and looking forward to the next training period and Texas from December 28th.” Princeton Chase

Nov 6, 2022

Princeton, New Jersey

Lake Carnegie

3 miles MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP EIGHT ROUND ONE (41 ENTRIES) 1. Syracuse A, 12:59,356; 2. Princeton A, 13:03.294; 3. Wisconsin A, 13:25.706; 4. Princeton B, 13:27.802; 5. Pennsylvania A, 13:34.646 15. Wisconsin B, 14:01.022 41. Mass. Maritime B, 18:48.291 MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP EIGHT ROUND TWO (22 ENTRIES)

1. Wisconsin A, 13:19.681; 2. Wisconsin B, 13:35.310; 3. Marine B, 13:38,821; 4. Syracuse A, 13:43.634; 5. Marine C, 13:50.487 22. Princeton B, 17:15.509 Wisconsin A helmsman Jonah Rane , Aidan Schmidt , Michael Horan , Joseph Cleary , Dylan Green , Breck Duncan , Garrison Waugh , I was Frederick , Matthew King

Wisconsin B helmsman Grayson VanLue , Will Klipstine , Josh Wehking , Sebastian Murrel , Walter Stanwood , Jack O’Brien , Dylan Knanishu , Luke Truog , Ethan Dooley MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP FOUR (32 ENTRIES) 1. Syracuse A, 14:06.464; 2. Princeton B, 14:09.221; 3. Princeton A, 14:21,602; 4. Pennsylvania B, 14:39.129; 5. Princeton C, 14:43.097 21. Wisconsin, 15:33.197

YOUR Lineup Helmsman Ben Burke, Jack Turco Dan Hintzman, Joshua Barth , Connor Goff

