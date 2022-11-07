Telugu News, Telugu Cinema News, Andhra News, Telangana News, Political News





In a shocking incident, Sri Lankan player Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested by police in Sydney, Australia on charges of having sex with a woman without consent. In response to the complaint, the police arrested him and brought him to court.

It is said that the charges against him are serious and that is why his bail was canceled by the local court. The news became a big sensation and the Sri Lanka Cricket Board said it will take serious action against the cricketer if his allegations are proven. An international cricketer facing such allegations is no small feat and the matter caught many eyes. Such problems will not send the right message to the world. The Sri Lanka Cricket Board takes this seriously and has suspended the player from all forms of cricket. The player’s suspension is effective immediately. The Sri Lankan Cricket Board has announced the same and has issued a statement stating that the player has been suspended from all formats and will not be eligible for selection in games. That said, the Cricket Board claimed it would launch a detailed investigation into the case and he would be punished if his guilt was proven. The Cricket Board said it has a zero-tolerance policy for such behavior and assured the Australian authorities full support. In addition, Sri Lanka Cricket will take the necessary steps to promptly investigate the alleged crime, and after the conclusion of the above-mentioned trial in Australia, steps will be taken to punish the said player if found guilty. management. said in the issue. “Sri Lanka Cricket would like to emphasize that it has a ‘zero tolerance’ policy for such player behavior and will provide all necessary support to Australian law enforcement agencies to conduct an impartial investigation into the incident,” the Cricket Board said. . added. According to the victim’s complaint, she met cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka through a dating app and chatted for a few days. The cricketer tried to sexually harass her when they met at her house.

