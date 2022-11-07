



(Reuters) Holger Rune said beating Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final on Sunday was the icing on the cake in a week in which he took home his first Masters title and became the first Danish man to top the Reached 10 of the ATP rankings. The 19-year-old rallied from a set-down to beat Djokovic 3-6 6-3 7-5 to deprive the Serbian of a seventh title in the tournament, completing a spectacular run that also saw him win four other titles. top-10 players defeated . Beat Nova. To be able to beat him in the final on such an occasion is probably the best feeling of the whole week, said Rune, who defeated Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime en route to the title fight. It was also important for me to beat Felix and Alcaraz and these guys. Still, to beat Novak, he’s probably one of the best we’ve ever had in this sport. It’s a crazy feeling. Rune, who climbed to the world No. 10, withdrew from the Next Gen ATP Finals and will now head to Turin as the first alternate at the ATP Finals, which begins Sunday, at the end of the season. Of course I’m going to Turin. I’m one out. I mean, I wish all the players that I don’t play because I wish they are healthy, but at the same time it would be great if I could play, said Rune. I wouldn’t have expected that at all four or five weeks ago, but now I’m here. I’m super happy with how I officially ended my season, and if there are possibly more competitions, I’m super excited about it. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whbl.com/2022/11/06/tennis-crazy-feeling-to-beat-djokovic-says-paris-champion-rune/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos