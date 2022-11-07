Contents former No. 1 Ash Barty excludes tennis comeback





Former number 1 in the world Ashleigh Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback in tennis, or switching to another sport. The 26-year-old launched her autobiography on the Melbourne Park scene of her Australian Open win in January, just two months before her shocking retirement announcement. No, I’m done, Barty told the Australian Associated Press on Monday. You can never say never, but no. No no no. I’m ready. The three-time Grand Slam singles winner, who spent 121 weeks at the top, had played professional cricket with the Brisbane Heat during a break from tennis. She also plays golf with a handicap of four, leading some observers to suggest she could pursue a future in that sport. But when she launched her memoir My Dream Time, Barty insisted she was happy with her new, more settled life outside of the WTA Tour and that she didn’t have a professional sports plan in mind. I miss competing and challenging myself against the best in the world, but I don’t miss much that comes with it, she said. I am still competitive with myself when I train at home. I’m still trying to push myself, but there’s no more white line fever. And I never really felt like there was a void that needed to be filled, because there was a real sense of fulfillment at the end of my career. Barty, who married longtime partner Garry Kissick in July, said she wasn’t sure what her future held, although she already enjoyed mentoring young players, which could point to a future role as captain of the team. the Australian Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Fed Cup). . She said that when she first ran away from tennis in 2014, she was looking for . . . looking for stimulation, I was looking for other things. But now I don’t need that. Now I’ve probably understood and realized that I’ve had an extremely full, fulfilling, incredible journey in my athletic and professional career and now it’s time to close that chapter, she said.

