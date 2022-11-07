University of Georgia Athletics

The University of Georgia women’s volleyball team defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks at Stegeman Coliseum on Sunday afternoon in a five-set battle (21-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-14, 15-8).

Winners of six of their last seven games, Georgia climbs to 18-6 in the season and 9-4 in Southeastern Conference play.

Three Bulldogs tapped double digit in senior’s lead 21 Kacie Evans . Junior Sophie Fischer (14) and senior Amber Stivrins (12) also topped the double digits.

Georgia’s defense shone on Sunday, with 19 team blocks and 68 digs. Red Shirt Sophomore Mackenzie Norris registered a career-best 11 blocks while freshman Tori Harper and Fischer added eight each. The defense held Arkansas to a .191 batting clip in the game.

red shirt junior Alexa Fortin recorded 18 digs to lead the team, followed by 15 from sophomore libero Bailey Cox . 22 assists combined with her 18 digs was Fortin’s fourth double-double of the season. co-setter Clara Brower also picked up a double-double with 25 assists and 10 digs, her fifth of the season.

The Razorbacks (15-8, 6-7) came out strong in the opening set, leading by a whopping four. Under 18-15, Georgia combined three points to tie the set and force an Arkansas timeout. Knotted at 19, Arkansas stopped the attack in Georgia and closed the set with a 6-2 run, making the frame 25-21. Evans registered five kills in the first set.

Georgia found an early lead in the second set, leading 7-2 with back-to-back blocks. The Bulldogs kept the offense rolling, eventually finding a 10-point lead on a 4-0 run capped by back-to-back Evans kills, 18-8. Arkansas worked his way into the lead, worked it back to six at 21-15 and forced a timeout for Georgia. The Dogs held out and won the set and even the game, 25-18. Stivrins recorded six murders in the second.

Arkansas worked to exhaust both Georgia timeouts by going six forward in the second set, 12-6. Three straight Bulldog blocks took Arkansas’ lead to five and forced a Hog timeout, 16-11. Georgia widened the series to five after the timeout, making it a three-point game, 16-13. Evans capped off a three-point run with an ace, making it a two-point set at 21-19. The Razorbacks reacted with three straights to pull the set point and held on to win 25-20.

A series of four straight blocks contributed to a 7-0 Georgia run in the fourth set to advance the Razorbacks 8-2. Later, a 5-0 Bulldog run opened a 10-point lead at 17-7. Georgia kept his foot on the throttle and rolled to a 25-14 win in the fourth to force a fifth and final set. The Bulldogs hit .500 with six blocks in the fourth.

The Dogs kept the momentum going in the fifth. Three consecutive Evans kills contributed to an early 4-0 run in the fifth, giving Georgia a 5-1 lead. The Dogs never looked back, keeping the attack rolling and finishing the set on a 4-1 run, winning the fifth 15-8 and the five-set game over the Razorbacks. Georgia hit .529 in the fifth with no offense led by five kills on 10 swings from Evans.

Georgia hit a combined .513 with 10 blocks and 20 digs in the fourth and fifth sets.

The Bulldogs return to action on Friday when the team travels to Knoxville for a matchup with the Tennessee Lady Vols. The first service at Rocky Top is scheduled for 6:30 PM

head coach Tom Black

On what he saw of the team during today’s game

“I saw a lot of heart. It was a seesaw, hard-fought game. It would be very easy to get internal and go down, but they didn’t. We made a lot of changes and got better throughout the game. I’m super proud of the effort against a real quality team.”

About how playing for the fans affects the team

“It’s huge. We really appreciate Dawg Nation showing up today. Our dream is to have the whole bottom shell full. I know we’ll get there one day and it’ll be on the backs of these people. We really appreciate it.”

Junior Sophie Fischer

About the performance of the team

“We definitely fought and fought. We prepared for this and Arkansas is a great team. They threw some things at us that we had to face and overcome, and we did a really good job.”

About the impact of the fans today

“The fans are amazing. It means the world to us that people come to support us. With the whole ‘monster block’ thing and point to point they are always there. We wouldn’t be the same without them. They give us so much energy and keep the momentum on our side.”