Sri Lanka Cricket Suspends Gunathilaka Amid Sex Charges DW 11/07/2022





Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was refused bail on Monday when he appeared in a Sydney court over a video link on a charge of sexual assault. His bail request was heard in closed session with no journalists present after Magistrate Robert Williams agreed to a request from prosecutors to suppress details of the charges and other elements of the case. Gunathilaka appeared handcuffed and spoke only to confirm his identity and to hear the proceedings before the closed session continued. Gunathilaka’s lawyer, Ananda Amaranath, said his client had been denied bail and that “he will clearly be disappointed”. Separately, Sri Lanka Cricket said it had suspended the left-handed batsman from its national teams and would launch its own investigation. When and why was Gunathilaka arrested? The 31-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning, just hours after his country lost to England in their last T20 World Cup match. Police said his arrest followed an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 29-year-old woman. Gunathilaka was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. Police claimed the two communicated via a dating app for several days before meeting, with the alleged incident taking place last Wednesday. “The couple met in Sydney during a prearranged meeting. They had a drink and some dinner before heading back to the young lady’s house,” said Chief Inspector Jayne Doherty of the State Police for Child Abuse and Sexual Crimes. “Police will claim that while they were in her house, the man assaulted the woman several times while she was performing sexual acts on her.” Pakistani cricket legend hunts for talent in Germany Please enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web browser that: supports HTML5 video What Did Sri Lanka Cricket Say? The Sri Lankan national cricket association announced on Monday that the 31-year-old had been suspended from all duties of the national team until further notice. Sri Lanka Cricket said Gunathilaka was suspended “from all forms” [international] cricket with immediate effect.” “In addition, Sri Lanka Cricket will take the necessary steps to promptly investigate the alleged crime, and steps will be taken following the conclusion of the above-mentioned trial in Australia to punish the player if found guilty,” the statement said. . . The cricket body said it wanted to emphasize its “zero-tolerance” approach to “any such behavior by a player” and pledged to “provide all necessary support to Australian law enforcement to conduct an impartial investigation into the incident”. The 31-year-old southpaw played nearly 100 shorter One Day International and T20 matches for Sri Lanka, as well as eight longer Test matches. He was in Australia for the T20 Cricket World Cup, from which Sri Lanka were eliminated in the group stage. However, he was ruled out with a hamstring injury after arriving and then opted to stay with the squad. He has faced a range of disciplinary measures in recent years, ranging from skipping training sessions, insulting other players and breaking the team’s curfew rules during a series of 2018 matches against South Africa. The curfew incident also included allegations that one of Gunathilaka’s friends raped a Norwegian woman in his presence, although Sri Lankan police later acquitted Gunathilaka of wrongdoing. msh/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)

