Who will replace Jeff Scott as USF football coach?

USF is looking for a new football coach following the resignation of Jeff Scott on Sunday. So who’s next for the Bulls?

Let’s talk about some realistic candidates and some long shots:

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders will likely have Power Five worshipers.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders will likely have Power Five worshipers. [ ROGELIO V. SOLIS | AP ]

Get off to a good start here, as several USF fans (and at least one former player) brought up the Florida State and NFL legend. He would be a dynamic recruiter and bring the sizzle that USF needs to stand out in a professional market. He is also 24-5 (9-0 this year) in three seasons with Jackson State. But we can’t see him leaving the HBCU for anything other than a Power Five job.

Former Houston/Texas coach Tom Herman

Tom Herman flopped in Texas but won big in Houston.
Tom Herman flopped in Texas but won big in Houston. [ CHARLIE NEIBERGALL | AP ]

The Bulls have already failed with a former Longhorns coach (Charlie Strong), but Herman is intriguing and is believed to have an interest in the job. His 22-4 stint in the AAC in Houston included a Peach Bowl win over FSU. This season he works as a CBS Sports analyst.

Former USF coach Jim Leavitt

Jim Leavitt is the most successful (and controversial) coach in Bulls history.
Jim Leavitt is the most successful (and controversial) coach in Bulls history. [ Times (2002) ]

Some of the Bulls fans will be clamoring for Leavitt, who coached the program from its first game until its controversial exit after the 2009 season. He took the Bulls to five bowl games and No. 2 in the country in 2007, but it’s hard to see USF returning so well. He has not been a head coach as the Bulls fired him after he concluded that he had punched a player and interfered with the school investigation.

Former UCF/Nebraska coach Scott Frost

Scott Frost turned things around at another American Athletic Conference school.
Scott Frost turned things around at another American Athletic Conference school. [ NATI HARNIK | AP ]

Like Herman, he failed in the Power Five but dominated the AAC; just ask the Knights about the 2017 national title they’re claiming. The idea of ​​Frost coaching UCF’s rival is juicy.

Georgia Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken

Todd Monken was a Bucs assistant in the Jameis Winston era and is the offensive coordinator for No. 1 Georgia.
Todd Monken was a Bucs assistant in the Jameis Winston era and is the offensive coordinator for No. 1 Georgia. [ Times (2017) ]
The former Bucs assistant helped the Bulldogs win all of them last year, taking Southern Miss from 1-11 to 9-5 as head coach. Would this job interest him?

Indiana coach Tom Allen

Indiana coach Tom Allen has a better job than USF, but his Hoosiers are having a tough season.
Indiana coach Tom Allen has a better job than USF, but his Hoosiers are having a tough season. [ DOUG MCSCHOOLER | AP ]

No, we can’t imagine Allen leaving a Big Ten job for the Bulls. But if things go south in Indiana, he’s 3-6 and 1-5 in the conference this season, maybe he’ll go south to USF. He was the Bulls defensive coordinator in 2015 and began his coaching career in Hillsborough County at the now-defunct Christian high school, Temple Heights.

Oregon Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham

Oregon's Kenny Dillingham is another candidate likely to be haunted by Power Five programs.
Oregon’s Kenny Dillingham is another candidate likely to be haunted by Power Five programs. [ SEAN MEAGHER | oregonlive.com ]

The former FSU assistant has ties to the state and is seen as a rising star in the business. We expect the Arizona native to be in the mix for the Sun Devils job, although he may have to start his career as a head coach in the Group of Five.

Florida State Assault Coordinator Alex Atkins

Alex Atkins revamped FSU's historically poor offensive line.
Alex Atkins revamped FSU’s historically poor offensive line. [ RYALS LEE, JR. | Courtesy of FSU athletic department ]

Like Dillingham, Atkins is a promising young assistant who is founding himself as a future head coach after rebuilding a historically poor offensive line. His name has been mentioned in the search for Charlotte, but USF would be a step further.

Tennessee Offensive Coordinator Alex Golesh

Tennessee Offensive Coordinator Alex Golesh is a key figure in the Volunteers' breakthrough season.
Tennessee Offensive Coordinator Alex Golesh is a key figure in the Volunteers’ breakthrough season. [ WADE PAYNE | AP ]

Golesh is involved in one of the best offenses in years, helping the volunteers embark on a breakthrough season. He was also Josh Heupels’ Co-Offensive Coordinator at UCF in 2020, so he has some history in the state and at the conference.

Penn State Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz

Would former Miami head coach Manny Diaz be interested in returning to Florida?
Would former Miami head coach Manny Diaz be interested in returning to Florida? [ CHRIS SEWARD | AP ]

He was the architect of Miami’s elite 2017 defense but was fired after turning 21-15 in three seasons as Hurricanes head coach. The Miami-born and FSU alumnus has connections all over the state. Would he generate enough buzz and wins for a Bulls program that needs both?

Former Florida coach Dan Mullen

Dan Mullen led the Florida Gators to three New Year's Six bowl games before being fired in Year 4.
Dan Mullen led the Florida Gators to three New Year’s Six bowl games before being fired in Year 4. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

We don’t expect Mullen to remain in his ESPN analyst role for long. We also wonder if his sights are set on bigger jobs.

Former Memphis/Virginia Tech Coach Justin Fuente

Justin Fuente, left, was doing well in Memphis before being fired from Virginia Tech.
Justin Fuente, left, was doing well in Memphis before being fired from Virginia Tech. [ MONICA HERNDON | Times (2017) ]

Like Frost and Herman, Fuente succeeded in the AAC (19-6 in his last two years with one conference title) but failed in the Power Five. Unlike Frost, he has no apparent ties to Tampa or Florida.

Toledo Co-Offensive Coordinator Robert Weiner

Former Plant High head coach Robert Weiner knows this area and has a knack for recruiting.
Former Plant High head coach Robert Weiner knows this area and has a knack for recruiting. [ Times ]

He coached Plant High to four state championships, so he is well known among the area coaches. He is in his third season with the Rockets (which ended in October with one of the nation’s 25 top-scoring offenses) and is considered one of the top recruiters in the Mid-American Conference. Weiner also briefly took a job with the USF staff in 2013 before changing his mind.

Howard coach Larry Scott

Howard coach Larry Scott helped build USF from the ground up.
Howard coach Larry Scott helped build USF from the ground up. [ NICK WASS | AP ]

The Sebring native was a member of the Bulls inaugural recruiting class, worked at Tampas Freedom High and Wharton High, and was a USF assistant from 2005-12. He was also an assistant to the Gators and Miamis interim coach in 2015, so he is well established in the state. But he’s only been 6-16 since he took over Howard in 2020.

Former Florida coach Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer is now an analyst at Fox Sports, but we are obligated to list him as a potential coaching candidate.
Urban Meyer is now an analyst at Fox Sports, but we are obligated to list him as a potential coaching candidate. [ PAUL SANCYA | AP ]

A mandatory mention because we were asked about the three-time national champion. It seems highly, highly unlikely that the Bulls would hire him after his turbulent career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, or that his ego would allow him to take this job.

