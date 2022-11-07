Who will replace Jeff Scott as USF football coach?

USF is looking for a new football coach following the resignation of Jeff Scott on Sunday. So who’s next for the Bulls?

Let’s talk about some realistic candidates and some long shots:

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders

Get off to a good start here, as several USF fans (and at least one former player) brought up the Florida State and NFL legend. He would be a dynamic recruiter and bring the sizzle that USF needs to stand out in a professional market. He is also 24-5 (9-0 this year) in three seasons with Jackson State. But we can’t see him leaving the HBCU for anything other than a Power Five job.

Former Houston/Texas coach Tom Herman

The Bulls have already failed with a former Longhorns coach (Charlie Strong), but Herman is intriguing and is believed to have an interest in the job. His 22-4 stint in the AAC in Houston included a Peach Bowl win over FSU. This season he works as a CBS Sports analyst.

Former USF coach Jim Leavitt

Some of the Bulls fans will be clamoring for Leavitt, who coached the program from its first game until its controversial exit after the 2009 season. He took the Bulls to five bowl games and No. 2 in the country in 2007, but it’s hard to see USF returning so well. He has not been a head coach as the Bulls fired him after he concluded that he had punched a player and interfered with the school investigation.

Former UCF/Nebraska coach Scott Frost

Like Herman, he failed in the Power Five but dominated the AAC; just ask the Knights about the 2017 national title they’re claiming. The idea of ​​Frost coaching UCF’s rival is juicy.

Georgia Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken

The former Bucs assistant helped the Bulldogs win all of them last year, taking Southern Miss from 1-11 to 9-5 as head coach. Would this job interest him?

Indiana coach Tom Allen

No, we can’t imagine Allen leaving a Big Ten job for the Bulls. But if things go south in Indiana, he’s 3-6 and 1-5 in the conference this season, maybe he’ll go south to USF. He was the Bulls defensive coordinator in 2015 and began his coaching career in Hillsborough County at the now-defunct Christian high school, Temple Heights.

Oregon Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham

The former FSU assistant has ties to the state and is seen as a rising star in the business. We expect the Arizona native to be in the mix for the Sun Devils job, although he may have to start his career as a head coach in the Group of Five.

Florida State Assault Coordinator Alex Atkins

Like Dillingham, Atkins is a promising young assistant who is founding himself as a future head coach after rebuilding a historically poor offensive line. His name has been mentioned in the search for Charlotte, but USF would be a step further.

Tennessee Offensive Coordinator Alex Golesh

Golesh is involved in one of the best offenses in years, helping the volunteers embark on a breakthrough season. He was also Josh Heupels’ Co-Offensive Coordinator at UCF in 2020, so he has some history in the state and at the conference.

Penn State Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz

He was the architect of Miami’s elite 2017 defense but was fired after turning 21-15 in three seasons as Hurricanes head coach. The Miami-born and FSU alumnus has connections all over the state. Would he generate enough buzz and wins for a Bulls program that needs both?

Former Florida coach Dan Mullen

We don’t expect Mullen to remain in his ESPN analyst role for long. We also wonder if his sights are set on bigger jobs.

Former Memphis/Virginia Tech Coach Justin Fuente

Like Frost and Herman, Fuente succeeded in the AAC (19-6 in his last two years with one conference title) but failed in the Power Five. Unlike Frost, he has no apparent ties to Tampa or Florida.

Toledo Co-Offensive Coordinator Robert Weiner

He coached Plant High to four state championships, so he is well known among the area coaches. He is in his third season with the Rockets (which ended in October with one of the nation’s 25 top-scoring offenses) and is considered one of the top recruiters in the Mid-American Conference. Weiner also briefly took a job with the USF staff in 2013 before changing his mind.

Howard coach Larry Scott

The Sebring native was a member of the Bulls inaugural recruiting class, worked at Tampas Freedom High and Wharton High, and was a USF assistant from 2005-12. He was also an assistant to the Gators and Miamis interim coach in 2015, so he is well established in the state. But he’s only been 6-16 since he took over Howard in 2020.

Former Florida coach Urban Meyer

A mandatory mention because we were asked about the three-time national champion. It seems highly, highly unlikely that the Bulls would hire him after his turbulent career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, or that his ego would allow him to take this job.

