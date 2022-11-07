Five ACC Teams Tied For NCAA Field Hockey Championship

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com)Five ACC teams earned bids for the 2022 NCAA Field Hockey Championship, announced Sunday night by the NCAA Field Hockey Committee.

The league claimed four of the eight major spots in the 18-team tournament field, along with the automatic qualification awarded to ACC champion North Carolina. Louisville, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest will join the Tar Heels in the opening game this Friday.

The ACC landed multiple teams in the NCAA field for the 28th straight year. This is the ninth time in the past 10 seasons that at least four conference teams have earned NCAA bids. The ACC’s five rosters this season match for most of any conference

Top-seeded North Carolina (17-0), making its 39th national best tournament appearance and 20th in a row, will play at home on Friday at noon against the winner of Wednesday’s game between Delaware (9-11) and Lehigh (13-7) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The Tar Heels, overseen by head coach Karen Shelton, own nine NCAA Field Hockey Championships, including three in a row from 2018-20. UNC enters this year’s postseason as the nations only undefeated NCAA Division I team. UNC holds the NCAA records for tournament appearances (39), tournament games played (102) and tournament wins (73).

Wake Forest (15-5) is tied for the NCAA for the 18th time overall and the first time since advancing to the national semifinals in 2018. The Demon Deacons’ post-season history includes three consecutive NCAA titles under head coach Jennifer Averill (2002-04).

The Deacons open the game Friday at 2:30 PM against St. Josephs (15-4) in Chapel Hill, with the winner going to the winner of North Carolina-Delaware/Lehigh on Sunday.

Louisville (12-7) takes on Penn State (15-3) on Friday at 2:30 PM in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Cardinals will participate in the postseason game for the eighth time in nine years and for the eleventh time in total. seeded host Michigan (14-5).

Ready for its 16th NCAA tournament, Syracuse (15-5) travels to College Park, Maryland, to face Ivy League champion Princeton (13-4) on Friday at 2:30 PM. the winner of the first round match between No. 3 seed Maryland (17-3) and Liberty (12-7).

The Orange squad is all-time 18-14 in NCAA play and has made it to the Final Four four times, most recently in 2015 when it claimed the first national championship by a women’s team in Syracuse. Orange made 10 consecutive NCAA tournaments from 2008-2017 and will make its 13th postseason appearance since head coach Ange Bradley began her tenure with Syracuse.

Virginia (13-7) will make his 26th appearance in the tournament and 14th under current head coach Michele Madison when it faces Iowa (11-7) in Evanston, Illinois on Friday. The winner of that game will go to Sunday to face second-seeded and defending NCAA champion Northwestern (17-4), Miami, Ohio (13-7) or Rider (15-5).

Reaching the ACC title game for the second straight year, the Cavaliers will play NCAA with the nations No. 5 RPI and the nations No. 1 rankings.

The five ACC teams in the NCAA Championship were all in the top 15 nations in the most recent NFHCA poll. After No. 1 UNC is No. 5 Virginia, No. 8 Wake Forest, No. 10 Syracuse, and No. 12 Louisville.

The ACC has placed at least one team in the NCAA 32 semifinals in the past 33 years. Forty-three of the last 76 teams to reach the national semifinals are from the ACC. Conference teams have won 21 NCAA Field Hockey Championships, including 14 of the last 20.

The full 2022 NCAA Field Hockey Championship bracket can be found here.

Opening round games will be played on November 9 at two of the first and second round venues. The first and second rounds will be played on four campus grounds on November 11 and 13. UConn will host the National Semifinals on Friday, November 18 and the Championship Finals on Sunday, November 20 at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex in Storrs, Connecticut. The semifinals will be available on ESPN+ at 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM Eastern Time and the championship game will be broadcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on ESPNU.

2022 NCAA FIELD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP

(All times East)

Friday November 11 Chapel Hill, NC

Afternoon – #1 North Carolina (17-0) vs. Delaware (9-11) or Lehigh (13-7)

2:30 PM Wake Forest (15-5) vs. St Josephs (15-4)

First Round Ann Arbor, Mich.

Afternoon – #4 Michigan (14-5) vs. Albany (15-4)

2:30 p.m. Penn State (15-3) vs. Louisville (12-7)

Round One – College Park, Md.

Afternoon – #3 Maryland (17-3) vs. Liberty (12-7)

2:30 p.m. Syracuse (15-5) vs. Princeton (13-4)

First Round Evanston, Illinois

1pm – #2 Northwestern (17-4) vs. Miami, Ohio (13-7) or Rider (15-5)

3:30 PM – Virginia (13-7) vs. Iowa (11-7)

Sunday 13 November

Quarter-finals

Friday’s winners will meet at each of the above locations. Playtime is 1:00 PM in Chapel Hill, Ann Arbor, and College Park. The start time in Evanston is set at 2 p.m. ET.

Friday November 18

Semifinals Storrs, Conn.

12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Chapel Hill Braces Winner vs Ann Arbor Braces Winner

Evanston brace winner vs. College Park Bracket Winner

Sunday 20 Nov

Final Storrs, Conn.

1:30 PM – Friday Semifinal Winners (ESPNU)