With Brazilian dominance, the Table Tennis Championship ended in Chile (+Photos)





The South American giant triumphed in the team divisions, men’s and women’s, in mixed doubles and men’s singles, in all four cases against competitors from the United States. In the final game of the tournament, Brazilian star Hugo Canterano, number seven in the world ranking, put his quality on the line, beating American Canaco Jha 4-0. The other titles matched Puerto Rico, led by star Adriana Daz, the continent’s best player and number 11 in the world, who defeated Lirio Zhang, of the United States, in women’s singles. In the men’s doubles, the Argentinian couple Horacio Cifuentes and Gastn Alto defeated Chileans Nicols Burgos and Gustavo Gmez in the final. Finally, the United States partially retaliated against Brazil by winning gold in the women’s doubles. Host Chile finished the competition with one silver and two bronze medals. The Cuban team won bronze in the women’s doubles thanks to the performance of Idalys Lovet and Daniela Fonseca. The evaluation of the tournament has been very positive and the organization was extraordinary, serving as a test for the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chilean Table Tennis Federation president Vladimir Araya told Prensa Latina. He indicated that athletes and managers from 16 countries of the continent were received and that they all rated the celebration of the championship as very positive. During the event, he added, there was a visit from the director of the National Sports Institute, Israel Castro, who was very pleased with the progress of the battle and the experience he will leave behind for next year’s top continental event. The President of the International Table Tennis Federation, Greta Srling, also visited the tournament venue. jcm/car/eam

