Oregon State University Athletics





Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State opens the 2022-23 women's basketball season Monday at 5:30 p.m. when Hawai'i visits Gill Coliseum. The Beavers and Rainbow Wahine tip over at 5:30 p.m. with the game broadcasting on the Beaver Sports Radio Network and the Oregon State Livestream. The eight-minute mix-up continues with a twist due to the season-opening doubleheader. Fans can mingle with the team in the lobby of Gill Coliseum to allow staff and players to prepare for the ensuing men's basketball game at 9 p.m. GAME INFO Watch: Oregon State Live Stream Listen: Beaver Sports Radio Network

Live Stats: oregonstate.statbroadcast.com

Social media: @BeaverWBB MEET THE VISITORS The Rainbow Wahine come in 2022-23 as the favorites to win the Big West for the second year in a row. Hawai'i won the conference regular season and tournament titles en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance last season. UH returns 11 players from the championship season, including four starters. They lost Big West player of the year Amy Atwell by graduating, but grabbed Lily Wahinekapu as freshman of the year in the transfer portal. Dominant Defense The Beavers are known for their lockdown D under Scott Rueck . Oregon State has awarded 58.7 points per game over the course of its tenure and has kept opponents under 65 points in 70% of its games. The Beavs are 220-49 (.817) when the opponent has 65 points or less and 176-28 (.863) when holding opponents under 60 in the Rueck era. I TALIA YOU WHAT? Talia von Oelhoffen came to Corvallis with high hopes as a three-time Adidas All-American and Naismith High School Player of the Year Top-25 pick. With a year and a half of college under her belt, the sophomore has racked up a top-10 place in the Pac-12 in points (426), assists (94), three-point makes (59) and field goals (144) in addition to several accolades for and after the season. Two-time Preseason All-Pac-12 (2021-22 & 22-23)

All Pac-12 (2021-22)

Pac-12 All-Freshman Honorable Mention (2020-21) – Joined the team in January FANTASTIC FIRST CHRISTMAS

Scott Rueck and company brought in the best recruiting class in school history to bolster the Beavs in 2022-23 and beyond. McDonald's All-Americans Timea Gardiner (espnW No. 6) and Reagan Beers (espnW No. 10) headlined a class that placed ESPN in third nationally. Four-star marksmen Adlee Blacklock and Lily Hansford complete the 2022 class, while the late Martha Pietsch brings a strong international pedigree after playing on the German U-20 team.

