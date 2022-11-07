SLC executive committee suspends Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket





The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) executive committee on Monday suspended 31-year-old left-handed batter Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket with immediate effect following his arrest in Sydney on Sunday morning for allegedly sexually abusing a 29-year-old woman in Rose. Bay earlier last week. Gunathilaka, who was himself ruled out of the T20 World Cup in the first round with a hamstring injury, was replaced in the squad. However, the 31-year-old, who has played eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20Is, has been sidelined throughout his campaign. Sri Lanka Cricket also said the cricketer is ineligible for selections “after being informed that Mr Gunathilaka has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Australia”. In addition, Sri Lanka Cricket will take the necessary steps to promptly investigate the alleged crime and, following the conclusion of the above-mentioned trial in Australia, steps will be taken to punish the said player if found guilty. pronunciation. SLC also said it will provide all possible support to Australian law enforcement agencies to conduct an impartial investigation. “Sri Lanka Cricket would like to emphasize that it has a zero-tolerance policy for such player behavior and will provide all necessary support to Australian law enforcement agencies to conduct an impartial investigation into the incident,” the statement said. A report in the Daily Mail on Monday said Gunathilaka was moments from leaving for the airport to fly back home when he was pulled from the team bus and detained by police. According to New South Wales police, the 31-year-old Sri Lankan cricketer communicated with a woman “through an online dating app for a few days before meeting in person”. According to the latest report, he had contact with the woman on Tinder before allegedly sexually assaulting her on the evening of Nov. 2. Gunathilaka, who spent Sunday evening behind bars, has reportedly filed for bail in a Sydney court. He faces four rapes. According to the report, Gunathilaka and his teammates were preparing to leave their hotel in Sydney’s CBD (Central Business District) around 1am on Sunday after being knocked out for the T20 World Cup hours earlier, when police arrived and the cricketer got off the bus. dragged. The report added that while the entire Sri Lankan side, led by skipper Dasun Shanaka, flew home, Gunathilaka was taken for questioning and charged. “He was refused bail and spent Sunday night in the cells of the Surry Hills Police Station.” Gunathilaka’s lawyer Ananda Amaranath told the Daily Telegraph that “he hoped the case would go to court on Sunday, so he’s disappointed it didn’t happen, but he’s holding out.” “He’s very concerned about what will happen if he can’t go back to Sri Lanka…these are serious charges and it could take a year or more to complete, so he’s very concerned about that too.” Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had confirmed on Sunday morning that they had been notified by the International Cricket Council (ICC) of the arrest of their batter Gunathilaka in Sydney on charges of sexually assaulting a woman. –IANS current/ (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content was automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

